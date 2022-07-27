News

Controversial “Nazi” speech by Victor Orban, president of Hungary, causes resignations and rejection

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 38 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Victor Orban during the speech in Romania

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Victor Orban during the speech in Romania

A member of Viktor Orban’s inner circle has resigned after the Hungarian prime minister spoke out against becoming a “mixed-race people”.

According to local media, Zsuzsa Hegedus, who has known the nationalist Orban for 20 years, described the speech as a “text of pure Nazism”.

The International Committee of Auschwitz Holocaust Survivors called the “stupid and dangerous” speech.

An Orban spokesman said the media had misrepresented the comments.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 38 3 minutes read

Related Articles

They found the body of an Ecuadorian woman who had been missing in Atlanta for more than a month | International | News

10 mins ago

First American Bank handles Cuban government accounts in the US

21 mins ago

From Miami to New York: the curious phenomenon that can impact rental prices

32 mins ago

They took away his visa at immigration in the United States and a policeman made him a controversial proposal: “I don’t know what to do”

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button