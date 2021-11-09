Cop26, Skeptical car manufacturers: the agreement for zero emissions by 2040 does not convince

There Cop26 Glasgow will close in a few days and, at the moment, no positive results are expected. The latest press rumors provide a picture of strong differences between participating States on many aspects of the fight against climate change: for example, in the draft of the final document, prepared in view of the closing day on Friday, there is no mention of the stop to ‘ use of fossil fuels, mainly due to opposition from some countries such as Saudi Arabia. On paper, therefore, this is a new blow to the great expectations poured out on Cop26, but a further blow could come tomorrow, when the topic of transport will be addressed. According to what was anticipated by the Financial Times, a global agreement will be presented to eliminate “emissions from new cars by 2040”. Many countries, however, would be willing not to sign the related commitments and even the big manufacturers, skeptical, could refuse to sign the agreement.

The greats don’t sign. Among the most perplexed houses, the newspaper cites the Volkswagen and the Toyota. The Wolfsburg-based company, despite its strong bet on electrification, has already expressed its intention not to sign the agreement, while the Japanese are negotiating their commitment, without excluding their membership. In the end, Toyota will likely not be in the game due to the “reluctance of some key governments”. The agreement, the Financial Times continues on the basis of a draft marked as “final”, should include a commitment to “work to ensure that all sales of new cars and vans are carbon neutral”: globally by 2040, by 2035 in the main markets. Among the countries that have not yet ratified this commitment would be the United States, China and Germany. Washington could also sign the text at the last minute, while Berlin would have justified its decision with the intention of continuing the development of synthetic fuels.

The position of the houses. As for the builders, no one would have opposed the gradual cancellation of CO2 emissions, but all would have raised “specific objections”. Volkswagen would have emphasized the need to respect the different development needs of markets and regions and China’s refusal to adhere to another agreement, the one on stopping the use of coal for energy production. Similar issues would have been raised by Toyota, according to which markets such as Africa and Latin America could take many more years than advanced countries to embrace electric. Also there BMW it would not be willing to sign the agreement, convinced that the farewell to internal combustion engines takes much longer than expected. On the other hand, the General Motors and the Volvo, intending to abandon traditional technologies (respectively for the 2035 and the 2030), should adhere, as well as the Daimler, which aims to sell only electric as early as 2030 where market conditions will allow this, and the Ford, which has set itself the goal of achieving the 40% of the volumes commercial with battery vehicles by the end of the decade.