Coppa Italia, Milan-Genoa 0-1 LIVE: Ostigard scores, Tomori ko | First page

Milan-Genoa (kick-off at 21) is a dry match valid for the round of 16 in Italian Cup. Those who pass the round will find the winner of Lazio-Udinese in the quarter-finals, scheduled for next Tuesday at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Arbitrator Aureliano, with Prontera al Var.

Shevchenko returns to San Siro in what risks being his last match on the Genoa bench, which thinks of the Italian-German Bruno Labbadia as a new manager. Absent Behrami, Cambiaso, Hernani, Bianchi and Kallon.

Pioli has to do without the various Plizzari, Calabria, Romagnoli, Kjaer, Ballo Touré, Kessié, Bennacer, Castillejo and Pellegri. Due to a compilation error in the list, the Rossoneri had included Leao in the starting line-up, who instead went to the bench and from the beginning plays Giroud.

Ready, go and Krunic splinters the crossbar spouting a punishment from Messias. The new acquisition always heads the other side Ostigard anticipates Theo Hernandez and puts in the ball of the advantage for Genoa.

Knee problem for Tomori, who first tries to stay on the pitch but is then replaced by Florenzi with the consequent centralization of Kalulu.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Maldini, Rebic; Giroud. (To avail. Mirante, Nava; Florenzi, Stanga; Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz; Leao, Roback). Herds Pioli.

GENOA (4-3-3): Semper; Hefti, Vanheusden, Ostigard, Vasquez; Portanova, Badelj, Melegoni; Ekuban, Caicedo, Yeboah. (Available Marchetti, Sirigu; Bani, Masiello, Ghiglione; Cassata, Galdames, Sturaro, Touré; Buksa, Destro, Pandev). Herds Shevchenko.