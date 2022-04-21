Coronavirus, 4,713 new cases, average age 44, deaths are 19





In Tuscany there are 1,066,731 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,713 more than yesterday (1,055 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,658 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,006,801 (94.4% of total cases). Today 4,725 molecular swabs and 23,148 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.9% were positive. On the other hand, 6,385 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 73.8% were positive. The currently positive are 50,170 today, + 1% compared to yesterday. There are 744 hospitalized (10 fewer than yesterday), including 25 in intensive care (2 more). Today there are 19 new deaths: 12 men and 7 women with an average age of 80.8 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,713 new positives today is approximately 44 years (18% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (1,055 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,658 from rapid antigenic test). There are 298,074 total cases to date in Florence (1,260 more than yesterday), 74,016 in Prato (260 more), 85,846 in Pistoia (322 more), 52,107 in Massa (276 more), 112,215 in Lucca (506 more), 121,879 in Pisa (568 more), 93,803 in Livorno (493 more), 97,961 in Arezzo (414 more), 74,032 in Siena (358 more), 56,243 in Grosseto (256 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,900 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,785 in the North West, 1,028 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,886 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,772 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,854 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,577, Lucca with 29,226, the lowest Grosseto with 25,818.

Overall, 49,426 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (491 more than yesterday, plus 1%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 744 (10 less than yesterday, minus 1.3%), 25 in intensive care (2 more than yesterday, plus 8.7%).

The total people healed are 1,006,801 (4,213 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,006,801 (4,213 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 19 new deaths: 12 men and 7 women with an average age of 80.8 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 8 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 4 in Livorno.

9,760 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,075 in Florence, 816 in Prato, 875 in Pistoia, 639 in Massa Carrara, 914 in Lucca, 1,050 in Pisa, 712 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 523 in Siena, 378 in Grosseto, 130 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 264.3 x100,000 residents against 273.6 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (336.6 x100.000), Florence (308.0 x100.000) and Prato (307.6 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (173.5 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19.