Coronavirus Abruzzo, data updated to April 4: today 762 new positives and 1346 cured

Pescara, April 4 – I'm 762 (aged between 5 months and 96 years) the new positive cases at Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the start of the emergency – net of realignments – to 321720. Of today's positives, 680 were identified through rapid antigen testing.

The balance of patients deceased records 9 new cases (aged between 70 and 89 years, 4 in the province of Teramo, 1 in the province of Chieti, 1 in the province of L’Aquila, 1 in the province of Pescara, while 2 cases date back to recent days and were communicated only today by the ASL ) and rises to 3112.

In the number of positive cases they are also included 275928 discharged / recovered (+1346 compared to yesterday).

The currently positive in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 42680 * (-593 compared to yesterday).

* (the total also includes 5,841 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are in progress)

309 patients (unchanged from yesterday) are hospitalized in medical area; 13 (-3 compared to yesterday) in intensive carewhile the others 42358 (-590 compared to yesterday) I am in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours they have been performed 1361 molecular swabs (2187935 in total since the start of the emergency) and 4481 antigen tests (3293871).

The rate of positivity, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, it is equal to 13.04 percent.

Of the total number of positive cases, 69412 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+108 compared to yesterday), 89147 in the province of Chieti (+254), 73946 in the province of Pescara (+244), 80572 in the province of Teramo ( +139), 6807 outside the region (+14) and 1836 (+3) for which provenance checks are underway.

This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.