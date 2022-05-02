Health

Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Monday 2 May 2022

No deaths and 99 new infections from Covid-19 today: this is attested by the daily bulletin of the provincial health services company, which also accounts for just under 750 swabs. In fact, there are 4 positive cases for the molecular (out of 75 tests carried out) and 95 detected for the antigenic (out of 673 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 3 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests.

The number of hospitalized patients increased to 79 (+9 on Sunday’s bulletin), of which 4 in resuscitation (stable data). Yesterday 12 new hospitalizations and 3 discharges were registered.

Currently in Trentino there are 3,709 active cases, 99 fewer than yesterday. The healed are 198 more, for a total of 156,268 since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is the breakdown of infections by age group:

1 between 0-2 years
2 in 3-5 years
4 in 6-10 years
3 between 11-13 years
2 between 14-18 years
24 between 19-39 years
34 between 40-59 years
11 between 60-69 years
8 between 70-79 years
10 aged 80 and over.

Yesterday there were no classes with suspension of teaching in the presence. The vaccines administered are 1,215,363, of which 427,896 second doses and 337,131 third doses.

