Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Monday 2 May 2022

No deaths and 99 new infections from Covid-19 today: this is attested by the daily bulletin of the provincial health services company, which also accounts for just under 750 swabs. In fact, there are 4 positive cases for the molecular (out of 75 tests carried out) and 95 detected for the antigenic (out of 673 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 3 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests.

The number of hospitalized patients increased to 79 (+9 on Sunday’s bulletin), of which 4 in resuscitation (stable data). Yesterday 12 new hospitalizations and 3 discharges were registered.

Currently in Trentino there are 3,709 active cases, 99 fewer than yesterday. The healed are 198 more, for a total of 156,268 since the beginning of the pandemic.