Coronavirus, in Italy 53,602 cases (-24% weekly) and 130 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading …

In Italy, another 53,602 cases and 130 coronavirus victims were recorded on 30 April. This was reported by the data from the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 383,073 new swabs were performed, for a positivity rate of 13.9% (-16.4% weekly). Compared to a week ago, when there were 70,520 cases, there is a decrease of 24%. Patients admitted to intensive care are 366, 5 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 32. The people admitted to the ordinary wards are still below 10 thousand: they are 9,826, or 116 less than the previous day. The data on Lab24.

Friuli Venezia Giulia, another 299 cases and 4 deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 299 new infections have been detected on 3,800 molecular swabs, with a positivity rate of 7.87 percent. Furthermore, 5,769 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 664 cases (11.51%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is reduced to 3, while the patients hospitalized in other departments are 156. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (17.65%), followed by the 40-49 (15.58%) and 30-39 (11.73) %).

Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded: a 96-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old man from Fiume Veneto (who died in hospital), an 81-year-old man from Trieste (who died in residence for elderly) and an 81-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital). The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 5,002, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,241 in Trieste, 2,365 in Udine, 944 in Pordenone and 452 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 333,522, the clinically healed 225, while the people in isolation drop to 24,401.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

Lazio: 5,506 cases (-89) and 10 deaths (-1)

“Today in Lazio out of 8,168 molecular swabs and 30,963 antigenic swabs for a total of 39,131 swabs, there are 5,506 new positive cases (-89), 10 deaths (-1), 1,144 hospitalized (-6), 62 therapies intensive (-2) and +6,160 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.0%. cases in Rome city are at 2,857. These are the data provided by the Lazio health councilor, Alessio D’Amato.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

In Abruzzo 1,832 new cases, hospitalizations increase

There are 1,832 new cases of Covid-19 ascertained in the last 24 hours in Abruzzo. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs (2,985) and antigenic swabs (9,734), is equal to 14.4%. Both ordinary and intensive care hospitalizations are on the rise. Four deaths: the death toll rises to 3,217. The currently positive ones are 57,137 (+814): 337 patients are hospitalized in the medical area (+10) and 11 are in intensive care (+2), while the other 56,789 are in home isolation (+802).