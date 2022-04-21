Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 21 April

Vaccine: Italian update, 136,470,789 doses administered

136,470,789 doses of vaccine administered in Italy, compared to the 141,900,175 delivered, that is 96.2%. The figure is provided by the dedicated report of the Ministry of Health updated at 6.25 am this morning. Of these, 95,340,648 doses of Pizer / BioNTech; 25,446,453 of Moderna; 11,514,521 of Vaxzevria; 6,726,091 of Pfizer pediatric; 1,849,462 to Janssen; and 1,023,000 of Novavax. The total of the over 12 audience who received at least one dose was 49,369,971, that is 91.44% of the population. The total of those who received the third additional dose / booster was 39,208,741, equal to 83.97% of the potential pool of those who completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months. The total booster dose for immunocompromised people is 85,104, equal to 10.75% of the pelvis potential, while the total of those who received the second booster dose is 44,598, equal to 1.01% of the pelvis potential. As regards the audience aged between 5 and 11, the total with at least one dose is 1,381,423, equal to 37.78%; and the total of those who have completed the vaccination cycle is 1,249,821, equal to 34.18% of the population considered.