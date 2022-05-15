Coronavirus Peru: Miller Beach vaccination will not attend three days due to adaptation work | COVID-19 | Essalud | RMMN Lynx | PERU

The Social Health Security (Essalud) reported that from Monday May 16 to Wednesday May 18 there will be no care at the Playa Miller vaccination center, located in Lince.

Through a statement, the entity explained that the vaccination center will not attend because on those dates work will be carried out to adapt the aforementioned facility in order to continue with the vaccination process against the virus. COVID-19 in the coming days in a safe, orderly and efficient manner.

The Social Security of Health reported that it has eight vaccination centers more in Metropolitan Lima where insured and uninsured can be inoculated against the coronavirus during the three days that the vaccination will not attend Miller Beach:

San Isidro Labrador (Santa Anita) North Plaza (Independence) Surquillo Municipal Stadium Aljovin (Fence of Lima) San Borja Sports Center Municipal Sports Complex (San Isidro) Legends Park (San Miguel) Monumental Stadium (Ate)

The vaccination process in Miller Beach will resume on Thursday, May 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Likewise, the entity recalled that they make available to the public the line 107 to answer any concerns about it.

Who can be vaccinated?

For children from 5 to 11 years old

The Ministry of Health reported that girls and boys from 5 to 11 years old, with or without comorbidities, can be inoculated against COVID-19. They must attend with a parent or guardian.

For over 18 years

People over 18 years of age who come to be vaccinated must bring their ID, double mask or a KN95 and optionally with a face shield. Those who attend for their second dose must bring the card received in the first vaccination.

For teens ages 12-17

In the case of minors between 12 and 17 years of age, adolescents must go to be vaccinated in the company of an adult so that they sign the informed consent.

third dose

People aged 12 to 17 (who received the second dose 5 months ago) together with those over 18 can now go to vaccination centers and health establishments for the inoculation of the booster dose.

fourth dose

Population over 50 years of age residing in Lima and Callao. This group of the population must have received the third dose more than 5 months ago in order to be inoculated with the fourth dose.

