World

Coronavirus today. Aifa ready for the Pfizer vaccine from 5 to 11 years old

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Actuality

The Nikkei index opens negative in light of the new mutations of the virus. In China, 3 cases lead to the cancellation of 500 flights to Shanghai

Coronavirus: Bulletin of November 25, 2021

  • Bonaccini (Emilia R): Government understands our economic effort

    “I ask the Government to understand better, it has not done so fully, the significant costs that the Regions are facing. We had asked for 1 billion and 100 million for the resources deployed, it seems that only 600 million are recognized. There needs to be an understanding of the gigantic effort of the territories to counteract the pandemic “. This was reiterated by the president of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, in Mattino5 on Canale5, also talking about the organizational costs for the vaccination campaign on the third dose. “I hope the government listens, thinks about it. I don’t see how it is possible to sip resources when we are busy day and night, ”he added.

    Stefano Bonaccini president of the Emilia Romagna Region Ansa / Massimo Percossi

  • Asian stock exchanges: worst day since March

    Asian stocks suffering from pandemic fourth wave and South African variant nightmare: worst day since March. In Shanghai, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,860.13, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,564.09 points. The MSCI Asia Pacific index tumbled to 1.9%, with the technology and financial sectors in the black. The trend in Japanese equities drove the losses in the region.

  • Hong Kong identifies two cases of the South African variant

    Two cases of the South African variant have been identified in Hong Kong, among travelers in mandatory quarantine: one person from South Africa and another from Canada, according to the Hong Kong government. The traveler from South Africa allegedly used a mask with a non-filtering valve and may have transmitted the virus to the other case himself, according to a spokesperson for the Health Department. Covid-19 strain B.1.1.529, known as the South African variant, leads to a large number of mutations and is “clearly very different” from previous incarnations of the coronavirus, explains Tulio de Oliveira, professor of bio-informatics who manages the gene sequencing institutes at two South African universities.

    Hong Kong, pedicure in a residence for the elderly (Afp)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Germany, incidence of infections never so high. In Saxony and Bavaria there is a squeeze: pass only for vaccinated and cured. The government prepares new measures: clash over the return to free tampons

2 weeks ago

Turkey, the “banana war”: 45 refugees expelled for some videos in which they ate the fruit in a “provocative” way

2 weeks ago

Francis: in today’s liquid world there is a need for a new humanism

2 days ago

The mistake not to make in the car: new € 866 fine

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button