Coronavirus today. Aifa ready for the Pfizer vaccine from 5 to 11 years old

9:16

Bonaccini (Emilia R): Government understands our economic effort





“I ask the Government to understand better, it has not done so fully, the significant costs that the Regions are facing. We had asked for 1 billion and 100 million for the resources deployed, it seems that only 600 million are recognized. There needs to be an understanding of the gigantic effort of the territories to counteract the pandemic “. This was reiterated by the president of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, in Mattino5 on Canale5, also talking about the organizational costs for the vaccination campaign on the third dose. “I hope the government listens, thinks about it. I don’t see how it is possible to sip resources when we are busy day and night, ”he added.