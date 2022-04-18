Coronavirus today. In Italy 18,380 new cases (-35.20% in 7 days) and 79 deaths

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 noon a total of 10,327,192 doses were administered; of the total 3,778,393 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,768,611. Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+4 compared to yesterday, equal to + 12.5%), the average age is 65.3 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,336 (+44 compared to yesterday, + 3.4%), average age 75.6 years.

In Lazio 1,986 new positive cases and 4 deaths



“Today in Lazio out of 2,946 molecular swabs and 10,684 antigenic swabs for a total of 13,630 swabs, there are 1,986 new positive cases (-4,212), 4 deaths (-1), 1,166 hospitalized (=), 63 intensive care (-5) and +601 healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.5%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,272 “. This was announced in a note by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

“Exceeded 13 million and 400 thousand vaccines overall, exceeded the 3.9 million booster doses performed, over 82% coverage with booster doses of the adult population – he adds -. In the pediatric range 5-11 years there are over 147 thousand children with the first dose “.

Below are the data of the individual local health authorities of the capital. Asl Roma 1: there are 520 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; ASL Roma 2: 325 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; ASL Roma 3: 427 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 4: there are 48 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; ASL Roma 5: 183 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 6: 157 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

In Trentino 197 infections, hospitalizations on the way up



l In Trentino today no deaths and 107 new infections intercepted by 743 swabs. In terms of hospitalizations, in the face of no discharge there were 12 admissions: this increases the number of hospitalized patients to 63, of which 2 in resuscitation.