Health

Coronavirus today. In Italy 18,380 new cases (-35.20% in 7 days) and 79 deaths

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 noon a total of 10,327,192 doses were administered; of the total 3,778,393 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,768,611. Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+4 compared to yesterday, equal to + 12.5%), the average age is 65.3 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,336 (+44 compared to yesterday, + 3.4%), average age 75.6 years.

In Lazio 1,986 new positive cases and 4 deaths

“Today in Lazio out of 2,946 molecular swabs and 10,684 antigenic swabs for a total of 13,630 swabs, there are 1,986 new positive cases (-4,212), 4 deaths (-1), 1,166 hospitalized (=), 63 intensive care (-5) and +601 healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.5%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,272 “. This was announced in a note by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

“Exceeded 13 million and 400 thousand vaccines overall, exceeded the 3.9 million booster doses performed, over 82% coverage with booster doses of the adult population – he adds -. In the pediatric range 5-11 years there are over 147 thousand children with the first dose “.

Below are the data of the individual local health authorities of the capital. Asl Roma 1: there are 520 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; ASL Roma 2: 325 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; ASL Roma 3: 427 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 4: there are 48 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; ASL Roma 5: 183 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 6: 157 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Loading …

In Trentino 197 infections, hospitalizations on the way up

l In Trentino today no deaths and 107 new infections intercepted by 743 swabs. In terms of hospitalizations, in the face of no discharge there were 12 admissions: this increases the number of hospitalized patients to 63, of which 2 in resuscitation.

Source link

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Let’s take care of sight and eye health with this delicious smoothie with genuine ingredients but without red fruits

43 seconds ago

effective exercises to relieve it naturally

6 mins ago

The Bolsonaro government decrees the end of the covid emergency after 660,000 deaths | Society

11 mins ago

In China, people die from Covid again: first three deaths in Shanghai for the new wave

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button