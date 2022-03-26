Coronavirus today. In Italy, another 73,357 cases (-0.9% from last week) and 118 victims

In Sardinia 1,855 new cases and 6 deaths

In Sardinia there are today 1,855 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 1,453 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 12,078 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 18 (-1). The patients hospitalized in the medical area are 325 (+12), 29,586 are the cases of home isolation (+8). There are 6 deaths: 2 women aged 84 and 93, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; 1 man of 64 and 1 woman of 86, resident in the province of South Sardinia; 1 88-year-old man, residing in the province of Sassari, and 1 deceased in the province of Nuoro.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

In the Marche 4 victims in the last 24 hours



In the last 24 hours, in the Marche region, 4 victims related to Covid have been recorded, all with previous pathologies. It is an 89 year old man from San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno), a 90 year old woman from Cingoli (Macerata) and a 92 year old woman from Macerata and finally, an 85 year old man from Montecassiano (Macerata) . Admissions are stable: 238 patients are assisted in regional hospitals, exactly like yesterday, of which 10 (+1) are hospitalized in intensive care, 59 (+1) in semi-intensive areas, 169 (-2) in wards not intensive. And again, 131 are the guests of the territorial structures, 35 patients in the emergency room. In the past 24 hours, 33 people have been discharged. The regional health service communicates it.

Tuscany, 13 deaths in one day, stable number of hospitalizations



Still dead from Covid in Tuscany: there were 13 in the 24 hours and bring the total of victims to 9,435 who died since the beginning of the epidemic. Instead, 4,814 new cases per day were (average age 43 years) for which the total number of deaths rose to 961,363 positive (+ 0.5% on the total of the previous day). The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 903,501 (94% of total cases). 4,502 healed in 24 hours, all by negative swab. The currently positive ones are 48,427 today (+ 0.6% on yesterday). The hospitalized are 809 (+3 the balance on yesterday equal to + 0.4%) of which 31 in intensive care (+1 the balance equal to + 3.3%). Another 47,618 people are in isolation at home with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment, or are symptom-free (+296 over yesterday, + 0.6%). Then there are 5,314 people in quarantine (-99 on yesterday, -1.8%) also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people.

Basilicata, 975 infections and 1 death

In Basilicata there are 975 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 4,319 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased person resided in Avigliano. 513 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 111 (+7) of which 2 (-1) in intensive care: 62 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 49 (of which 1 in IT) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are about 24,100. For the vaccination, 542 injections were made yesterday. So far 467,844 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 440,894 have received the second (79.7 percent) and 350,236 are the third doses (63.2 percent). , for a total of 1,259,132 administrations carried out.

One death in South Tyrol, 600 new positives

Another death from Covid in South Tyrol: it is a 70-year-old woman. In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the health company carried out 592 molecular pcr swabs and registered 30 new positive cases. In addition, there are 570 positive antigen tests. There are 57 hospitalized in normal hospital wards (yesterday there were 68), those in isolation in the Colle Isarco structures 7 and those hospitalized in intensive care units 4.