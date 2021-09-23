Cosplay and Body Shaming | Pop Culture

Let’s start with a point blank question: would you ever associate words cosplay And body shaming? In one of our previous articles we felt compelled to address Themes with a slightly bitter aftertaste talking about cosplay and harassment, dealing with the topic to succeed make sure to raise awareness anyone interested in the world of cosplay and shed light also, and above all, on what we can consider i dark sides of this hobby.

This is because, as we always tend to specify even during the live shows of our Cosplay Life format on our channel Twitch, the cosplay however much a riot of color and joy, it is not always “rainbows and unicorns”, indeed, sometimes it is often hub of lively discussions social and not, flames and attacks of various kinds. And among these obscure themes, there is one in particular that, even in this case, comes dealt with in a superficial way or even put in the background, silenced, so as not to create too much noise inside one community already rich enough in ups and downs: today we talk about cosplay And body shaming.

The plague of body shaming

There is probably no need to explain what the body shaming because it is one such a topical issue which certainly needs no introduction. However, we still want to do it because it is still created today a lot of confusion around this term and, above all, talking and explaining social issues helps to reflect and demonize certain behaviors that should be eliminated from habits.

But let’s get to the point. The body shaming is none other than the act of insult, denigrate and mock someone for some physical characteristic. The most blatant example that can come to mind after this statement is, of course, the overweight of a person, but in reality the body shaming it affects almost all of the physical characteristics: you can be attacked because you are overweight or even because you are too thin; or because our skin has stretch marks, cellulite or others signs that make us human; or again, for the height, the features too androgynous in the case of a female face or too docile in the case of a male one, but we could also speak of body shaming when you offend someone for the color of the skin (and in this case we could open a really wide and endless discourse) or, even worse, for a disability.

In short, any insult or attack, verbal or written, that it can damage our sensitivity can be traced back to body shaming and the fact that it is not addressed only to individuals but also to fictional characters really makes you think about how boorish and in bad taste both this offensive technique. To give you a videogame-themed example, recently the appearance of Thor, the most famous of the Norse gods, which we can find in the next chapter of God of War Ragnarok (and if you have not yet played the last chapter of the saga, you can buy it on Amazon on this page).

The reaction of the public, however, was not the best due to thephysical appearance of the character: the expectations were evidently those of a Handsome and muscular Thor, tracing a little the appearance of the one represented by Chris Hemsworth In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And instead, to rejoice in the correct representation of the mighty God of Thunder (also taken from the same MCU in Avengers Endgame), the result was a list of negative comments, meme and jokes that lead to body shaming. Absurd, don’t you think?

Cosplay and body shaming: correlation

At this point, the correlation between the cosplay and the body shaming: if not even the God of Thunder was saved, how can we claim to save ourselves, mere mortals, eternal children “cartoon clothes“?

And in fact even today, scrolling through social pages and groups, open or private, linked to the community cosplay, numerous episodes of body shaming: it often happens, in fact, to read comments full of malice and hatred towards people who probably they put on their favorite characters for fun or for passion, but at the end of the fair – literally speaking – they find themselves with insults and damage to one’s image and self-esteem.

Over time, we have seen lively debates about Sailor Moon overweight, Goku with few muscles, Pocahontas Caucasians and attacks on those people with disabilities though they don’t want to deny themselves the joy of being superheroes, even if for a day. All of this is extremely wrong and harmful, especially because, in scope cosplay, you never consider the fact that behind the “mask”, there is still a person with emotions and feelings. And if these are attacked and injured, yes they can cause invisible scars, which over time will expand more and more, until they become real social hardships, problems related toself-esteem, food disorders, up to extreme acts like the phenomenon of hikikomori or take their own life. Everyone experiences their own shortcomings and defects in their own way and no one should feel like a target of attacks aimed only at harming others.

Body shaming: why and how to fight it

Unfortunately, like all cases in which offenses, insults and other attacks are suffered, it is not possible to define the bases from which certain concepts and the motivations that lead to have these lowest behaviors start. On social networks we often read comments such as “they are keyboard lions”, or “they are people who have nothing better to do in their lives”. And this, perhaps, could be true: boredom it pushes to do things that may not even make sense, like in the film Guns Akimbo, in which the protagonist (Daniel Radcliffe) admits to “troll”, Making fun of people online, out of sheer boredom.

Basically, there is no real motivation that justifies these behaviors, but what we can do is stop them or, at the very least, try and educate, raise awareness all on this issue, in order to prevent these phenomena from increasing over time. And, as you can imagine, in Italy, perhaps for reasons of exaggerated and world-famous ways of doing things for being “blatant“, Scenic, there are too many episodes of this type, especially in the scenario cosplay.

But so how can we really fight the body shaming? Because a wonderful hobby like that of cosplay, which could serve just to face their own emotional demons, should it risk becoming the main cause of discomfort?

As we said above, certainly awareness raising is a very effective weapon, but unfortunately it may not be enough. We could, however, learn a work more on ourselves and on our behaviors so as not to be anymore slaves of wickedness, improving our relationship both with ourselves and with others. Another step that could certainly be taken counter the body shaming is to talk about it often within the community as well cosplay, for protect those who have been victims and for strengthen the sense of unity which in these cases should be the main purpose of a community.

We are the heroes

In conclusion, the cosplay could be regarded as the most inclusive passion of all, but unfortunately the body shaming is a topic that, in addition to the cosplay, he found widespread in daily life. We are now in 2021 and we should be much more advanced on certain issues than we really are, but as long as there is rudeness and malice, these plagues will continue to exist.

Only we can decide whether to face this evil with the same commitment and determination that we would use to fight the final boss of a video game, so Let’s roll up our sleeves and we make sure to become ourselves as the heroes we adore so much, alone, without the cloak.