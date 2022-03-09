Costa “Not only Covid, but also polio and measles”. Asl 1 Imperiese is ready (Video) – Sanremonews.it

“The first phase is to provide these people with shelter, but at the same time there is also a health plan. We are talking about a population that has a percentage of vaccinated people that varies between 30% and 35%, so this is a question to be addressed. to monitor”. Thus the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, guest today in Turin of the Zooprophylactic Institute, addressed one of the health aspects of the affair that is affecting all of Italy, due to the war in Ukraine.

In fact, there are many displaced persons and refugees who are also seeking escape in our territories through friends, relatives, or solidarity initiatives. “We have made arrangements for the Regions to take action and to put everyone in a position to be vaccinated. All refugees arriving in our country will be provided with health care and given the possibility of vaccination as well as a swab. To date, about 10,000 have already reached our country and the regions are taking action. We have made available not only vaccines against covid“, continues Costa.

And he concludes: “ We have already given provisions to the Regions hosting refugees to give maximum health care even against diseases such as measles and polio . Today we have limited numbers: just over 10 thousand refugees and many have made themselves available for vaccination. Today the priority is to offer comfort and repair or “.

ASL 1 Imperiese confirms that it is ready for a possible vaccination campaign for the Ukrainian people arriving in our province, in compliance with the Ministry’s circular. Among other things, some meetings have already been held in the last few hours to deal with the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, also in terms of health.