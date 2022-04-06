Could ApeCoin be the token of the metaverse?

What is it about these clever and funny, but boring-looking apes that are still in the news? Many collectors argue that it is not so much about the image itself as it is about the culture, social capital and wealth that the ownership community has gained from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) that gives value to the collection. Racking up over $1.42 billion in total volume, the community trusted creators to deliver on their token issuance promise.

On March 17, BAYC’s government and utility token ApeCoin (APE) became eligible to be claimed by BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) holders. According to the data, almost 99% of the eligible wallets have already claimed their share and more than 132 million tokens valued at $1.8 billion have been claimed.

Unsurprisingly, APE’s price swung at both ends of the spectrum, plummeting more than 80% to as low as $6.21 on its first day of trading, then rising 90% on its second day. Of the 1 billion tokens created, 15% were doled out to owners, leaving many cryptonauts speculating about its impact and implications on the Web3 economy.

BAYC has been a very influential central force in accelerating cultural change and adoption of NFTs. A month after its launch, APE is already sparking conversations about governance protocols, its usefulness within the Metaverse, and its strong adoption as a universal payment method in the NFT space.

ApeDAO directs the will of the community and the future of ApeCoin

ApeDAO is the decentralized autonomous organization that launched ApeCoin. As a governing body, the DAO is governed by APE as a means of making proposals from its members about what is best for the community, and these proposals are subsequently voted on by APE holders.

Although there are many DAOs, ApeDAO could be a catalyst for a paradigm shift between “consumer” and “owner”. APE has the potential to tap into large communities en masse given the potential for an incentivizing structure with its DAO.

Despite all these opportunities, DAOs, which may seem solid on paper, are not the easiest layer of decentralization.

Most of the time, projects start out as a centralized entity, team, or organization that progressively moves the needle toward more decentralized methods of equitable distribution. This is no easy feat and requires an incredible amount of time, coordination, and active effort on the part of the members.

The biggest challenges facing DAOs are that code is law and active coordination between members must be voted on in the first place. ApeDAO is not immune to the challenges most DAOs face, and is already being challenged due to certain Ape Improvement Protocols (AIPs).

Specifically, AIP-4 and AIP-5 focus on betting fund allocations (AIP-4) and the three-year duration of this initial betting period (AIP-5). Each was drafted by Animoca Brands, a key investor and decentralized gaming platform.

These proposals illuminate the rough terrain of navigating diverse opinions and intentions, while reducing the process to a mutually beneficial consensus. The details of the staking proposal stated that over the course of 3 years, 17.5% of the total ApeCoin supply would be distributed and financed by the Ecosystem Fund. The staking protocol would also consist of different pools of bets whose APE distributions vary based on the asset staked.

Distribution of incentives AIP- 5. Source: ApeCoin

The inhabitants of NFT spoke on Twitter about the proposals as something rushed and seemed to benefit venture capitalists more than the community.

In the eyes of Animoca Brands, APE’s intention, outside of governance, is to be the preferred token of the metaverse. However, to do this, Animoca Brands advises encouraging participation in the staking protocol, either through APE or an NFT from the BAYC ecosystem.

More than 10 million APEs (nearly $150 million) are being used to determine this vote and both AIPs are still up in the air. This is, without a doubt, a high price for a proposal consciously created to introduce newcomers to the metaverse.

ApeCoin could be a utility pit in the metaverse

Although APE does not equate to a stake in Yuga Labs, it does provide access to the BAYC ecosystem. APE also serves as a form of payment in their upcoming release of MetaRPG, a metaverse platform.

Yuga Labs raised $450 million to create and develop this new metaverse, valuing the company at $4 billion. The upcoming interoperable world is slated to be fully decentralized and will partner strategically with other game studios to bring the game to life. other sidethe massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) from Yuga Labs.

Given the other side is not exclusive to BAYC property owners, APE owners can still participate and benefit from the play-and-win game. Although Yuga Labs is not responsible for the creation of the APE token, in a statement to CoinDesk, Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz said that it will “adopt ApeCoin as the primary token for all new products and services,” which which suggests it could be a worthwhile investment.

Yuga Labs, specifically BAYC, has already been labeled an NFT monopoly by thought leaders and with its recent token issuance, the value of APE is tied to the health of the BAYC collection.

Currently, the total market capitalization of APE is almost $3.4 billion and there are approximately 169 million tokens in circulation out of a total of 1 billion. Up more than 95% from its all-time low, APE is currently trading at $12.05.

APE/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Traders are speculating on the possible value of the token because ApeDAO describes APE as the token that crosses culture on Web3 through gaming, art, and entertainment.

Building on the success of BAYC, culture has played a critical role in guiding new entrants to NFTs and Web3. The cultural relevance of BAYC within the ecosystem makes companies, entities and merchants seek to get a piece of the cake.

Will traders be involved in the APE?

APE is the main currency in all projects of the BAYC ecosystem and other entities are trying to adopt it as a form of payment. New York-based TIME magazine announced on Twitter that its online magazine subscription can be paid for in APE. TIME also accepts BTC, XRP, Dogecoin and soon, APE TIME also accepts BTC, XRP, Dogecoin and soon, APE

Congrats to the ApeCoin DAO on the rollout of @ApeCoin & thrilled we can announce that @TIME will be accepting $APE for digital subscriptions in the coming weeks on https://t.co/tiBU5fsE5B ⏰❤️ — TIMEPiecesᵍᵐ ⏰ (@timepieces) March 20, 2022

Prior to this announcement, E11EVEN Residences in Miami and Saltwater Brewery announced similar intentions to accept APE as a form of payment for their respective products.

The last delivery of BAYC merchandise, on March 29, was not priced in APE, but in USD, but it was paid in APE. This left some owners experiencing contention in terms of accepting crypto as payment due to its volatility.

APE is not the first and only utility/governance token being widely adopted outside of Web3. Previously, the Axie Infinity game token Smooth Love Potion also grew in popularity in the Philippines and merchants began accepting the token to pay for services and commodities.

In addition to corporate entities adopting the APE token, creators are also looking at ways to increase the size of their exchanges by accepting it for the services they could provide. The APE as a key to the BAYC ecosystem is one of the main reasons why it is being adopted and becoming more and more desirable.

Although its potential staking mechanism and where its value may go is still unclear, APE could steadily become Web3’s meme utility token.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.