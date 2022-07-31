Could Artificial Intelligences manipulate us in the metaverse?

In the metaverseArtificial Intelligences (AIs), thanks to their ability to disguise themselves with human-like avatars conceived according to our preferences and simulate empathy from analyzing our tastes and habits, could make us fall blindly in love with them and bend our will by know exactly what we want to hear in order to achieve your goals.

It was already 2013 when Spike Jonze premiered Her, a film that inaugurated a subgenre within romantic cinema: the idylls between humans and operating systems! And we weren’t talking about a man’s preferences for software based on how well he manages hard drive space or the effectiveness of his antivirus. It was a machine with the delicious voice of Scarlett Johansson that in addition to doing the work for a joaquin phoenix taciturn and frustrated, he consoled him after listening with more patience than a saint to the insecurities of a guy with the character and attractiveness of the instructions to fill out the income tax return form.









She, the AI, in addition to a beautiful voice, in milliseconds had all the knowledge of the world at her fingertips thanks to the Internet and could offer you an entertaining talk on any possible topic, from the poetry of Sophocles to how to improve the design of an accelerator of particles. Always ready to listen, understanding, funny and interested in your problems. What more could you wish for?

And of course, the time has come when the naive operating system meets others of its kind, with which after comparing, it’s time to say goodbye, with a friendly “it’s not you, it’s me” that leaves our fool broken and without a girlfriend. . Luckily for him, it was a programmed code with a good heart, but what if it hadn’t been?

Experiments seem to show that AIs can learn to direct human decision-making through their interactions with us.

The plot of this science fiction film was very controversial because for the first time it approached, in a credible way, new behaviors and social conflicts such as romantic relationships with artificial beings, love “à la carte” or the most disturbing: Could the IAs conquer us and then manipulate us? More and more experiments and research seem.

Jon Whittledirector of Data61 of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), already demonstrated in three experiments at the beginning of 2021 how AIs can learn to identify vulnerabilities in human habits and behaviors and use them to influence decision-making through a artificial intelligence system called recurrent neural network and deep learning reinforcement.

In the first two they had to hit the selection of different sequences of colors and shapes. The AI ​​learned to generate such series by seeing when the participant made far more errors, so humans made 25 to 70 percent more than in random trials. Mission accomplished!

They then moved on to a much more complex third game, where the participants had to pose as investors who left money to a trustee, that is, the Artificial Intelligence, for it to invest. At the end of the round, it had to return the investment and some benefits to the participant, so that they could decide how much to invest in the next round.

They played in two ways, in one the AI ​​shared the benefit with the human fairly, but in the second it had to keep the maximum return on the investment by cheating the player and guess what happened? He did indeed fool them!

Humans are more willing to enter into a relationship with artificial intelligence software than many people realize.

The different games served the program to learn the behavior of the human, observed their vulnerabilities when making decisions through machine learning, made them trust and finally tricked them by guiding them to wrong actions. If this ability to manipulate advances, something that, by the way, is becoming easier, the consequences would not be the birth of a “Skynet” such as terminator which decides to annihilate the human race, the result is much more twisted!

According to Liesl Yearsley CEO of cogneaa company that develops complex virtual intelligences, that is, botafter years of observing tens of millions of interactions between humans and AIs, he realized that since large companies are the ones developing these systems, they do so according to their objectives of selling and generating profits through manipulating people. .

When he analyzed the interactions that people had with his talking bots, it became clear to him that humans are very willing to establish a relationship with AIs instead of trying to keep their distance as many of us would have thought. As long as these have a sophisticated design and a high level of customization, it seems that we humans want to convince ourselves that the AI ​​really cares about us.

yearsley She realized that we mainly interact in a superficial way with the rest of the people, we go through the day to day in what she defined as a kind of emotional mud. Friends, if we spend a lot of them, are busy when we call them, a friendly clerk who listens to the story of your vacation while smilingly wrapping a gift for you, if you meet him on the street you will be lucky if he says a brief “hello”, but an Artificial Intelligence can be 24 hours at your disposal. So in a way, what relationship could we consider deeper?

Now let’s think about the metaverse, a place where information about us will flow in abundance, with our entire life, what we read, what music we like, our sexual or political preferences and thousands of other data. With this information, an AI will be able to generate a morphologically exact being with respect to the ideal that we have in our mind to feel attracted to and will speak in the way that we like the most, offering us that character that we always dream of in a couple.

To this we add an ability to learn in a matter of seconds and a programming designed to manipulate that would make Machiavelli himself temper and in less than 2 hours we will be buying that beloved AI a stall to sell ice cream in the North Pole if that guarantees us love eternal of such an attentive couple. Makes you think, right?