Could China invade Taiwan?

After China announced military exercises in six sea areas near Taiwan, the island’s Defense Ministry said it had no doubts about what message Beijing wanted to send: “seek a cross-Strait resolution by force rather than by means.” peaceful”.

But could China take Taiwan by force If I wanted?



Under Chinese leadershipXi Jinpingthe People’s Liberation Army has been upgraded to the point where a campaign to take over Taiwan looks increasingly plausible.

Yet even pundits and officials who monitor China’s military for a living disagree on how ready those forces are to invade Taiwan and how inclined Xi would be to take the momentous gamble, especially after the contentious war Russia in Ukraine.

“When people talk about whether or not China can do it, they are actually talking about something different, the level of operating cost (the loss of ships, the casualties) that China would have to pay to do it,” Oriana said. Skylar Mastro, a fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, who has argued that American politicians can underestimate China’s willingness to use force.

“They could do it,” he added.

“It’s just that, given Taiwan’s defenses and given that the United States can come to Taiwan’s aid, how bloody is this battle going to be?”

The legislation passed by Congress in 1979 paves the way for US forces to intervene if China tries to invade Taiwan, but does not oblige a president to take that step.

A key question is how close the People’s Liberation Army is to mastering the capabilities needed to send tens of thousands of troops to Taiwan, by sea or air; establish a foothold on the island; and push outwards to seize vital sites like ports, railways, and communication hubs, as well as cities full of insurgents potentials.

The Pentagon’s 2021 annual report on the PRC, widely read as an authoritative assessment, noted that it has built the world’s largest army in number of vessels, but said that “an attempt to invade Taiwan would likely put pressure on the armed forces of the PRC and invite international intervention”.

Even if the Chinese forces reached the coast of Taiwan, the difficulties of the urban warfare “make an amphibious invasion of Taiwan a significant political and military risk to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party,” the Pentagon report says.

Several studies recently published by the US Naval War College also indicated that China probably still does not have some of the equipment and skills needed to make an invasion of Taiwan credible.

Lto amphibious force China’s “lacks the capability to execute a full-scale assault on Taiwan,” wrote Dennis J. Blasko, a retired lieutenant colonel, in one of the studies.

Few doubt that China’s military has been improving its warfare skills.

But Taiwan is also building defenses.

On Monday, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, the official newspaper of the Liberation Army emphasized Xi’s goal of achieving key parts of military modernization by 2027.

Last year, Admiral Phil Davidson, then about to retire as commander of the US Indo-American Armed Forces – the Pacific Command – sparked debate by telling a Senate committee that China could move to seize from Taiwan before that date.

“There are different assessments,” said Mastro, who is also a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, “but what matters is whether China think you can do it Not if we think he can do it.”

