COUPLES OF THE MOMENT – Q Magazine

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

They have been happily married for more than 25 years, making them one of the most solid and admired couples in Hollywood. Although their age difference (he is 53 years old and she is 66) has always been pointed out by the media, they are the clear example that for love there is no age. They have two adopted children, Oscar and Ava, who are very proud of their famous parents.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Another of the established couples in the world of entertainment are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who despite having met when they were part of the cast of ‘Tha ’70s Show’ in 1998, it was in 2012 the year their love was born. Before being boyfriends, they were best friends and that united them even more. They have two children together: a daughter named Wyatt and a son named Dimitri.

Silvia Navarro and Flavio Medina

With some romantic postcards on the beach, the soap opera actress and the Mexican actor confirmed their torrid romance on social networks, adding the phrase to the snapshots: “And yes, there is love here.” Rumors of a possible courtship between the two Mexican figures had been unleashed for a few weeks and we did not have to wait long to confirm it, since they themselves have made it public.

