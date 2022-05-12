COVID-19: add five new deaths and the number of hospitalized rises to 326

The Health Department reported this Thursday that the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 326which translates to 21 more patients than the figure reported yesterday.

The total number of patients, according to the agency, is divided between 263 adults and 63 minors.

Yesterday, speaking to The new daythe Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, maintained that “this is the reflection of the sustained increase in cases that we have had 54 days ago.”

“As we have always recognized, the greater the number of positive people, the greater the probability of hospitalizations and mortality, specifically in risk groups such as those over 50 years of age and immunocompromised people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus on the island was 26.31%a relatively similar percentage to yesterday.

The biostatistician and professor at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry, who maintains a daily monitoring of the behavior of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, highlighted yesterday that the cases have increased steadily for the past eight weeks.

On the other hand, The agency reported five new deaths as a result of the virus, so the accumulated total in this line increased to 4,245.

According to Health, the deaths correspond to two people who were not vaccinated and three who had completed their vaccination cycle (including booster doses).

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 509,872. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 1, out of a population of 1,207,107; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 1, also, for a population of 1,476,715.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Overall, in the last 30 days: 20 deaths in unvaccinated people, 25 deaths in vaccinated people, and 23 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

