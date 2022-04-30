COVID-19 in Puerto Rico: Health reports six new deaths and 234 hospitalized

The Health Department reported today, Friday, six new deaths and 234 people hospitalized for COVID-19 In Puerto Rico.

The deaths – whose age and region of residence of the victims will be reported at noon – raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,207 since the emergency began on the island.

According to the agency, three of the deceased were not vaccinated, two did not have their booster doses and one had his full vaccination cycle (including booster doses).

“There are antiviral and monoclonal treatments to prevent hospitalizations and severity of the condition. Orient yourself by calling 787-522-3985″, Salud highlighted in a tweet.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 514,823. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,219,175; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,459,696.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Overall, in the last 30 days: 14 deaths in unvaccinated people, 11 deaths in vaccinated people, and 12 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

On the other hand, The agency reported that the total number of patients hospitalized for the virus rose to 234a number that is broken down into 186 adults and 48 pediatric.

Meanwhile, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus was at 21.41%, a percentage that is relatively at the same level as yesterday.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data will be expanded at noon.