Covid: 51,993 positive, 85 victims – Health

There are 51,993 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 63,815. On the other hand, the victims are 85, down from 133 recorded yesterday.

There are 334,224 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 424,482. The positivity rate is 15.5%, up from 15% yesterday. There are 403 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. There are 33 daily admissions. There are 9,758 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 120 fewer than yesterday.

The recalls are safe, the level of antibodies rises again to the levels of the third dose and in Israel the serious cases have decreased, “with a threefold reduction in hospitalizations: from 180 per 100 thousand vaccinated to 68”. For this reason, the AIFA seemed right to recommend the fourth dose to everyone “over 80 years old and to frail people or people with other diseases between 60 and 79 years of age”. Aifa director general Nicola Magrini says this in an interview with Repubblica. “For October we are talking about an annual booster. At that point we will probably have new vaccines adapted to the variants” he explains, and “for those who make the second booster today the autumn booster is also scheduled”. “Everyone is free to choose whether to do it or not, but the evidence is compelling and the injections shouldn’t scare anyone.” The three doses “are a classic, which builds an optimal immune response. The fourth dose is an extra boost, offered to those who remain at risk, starting from the fact that after 4-5 months there is a gradual loss of effectiveness”. There was talk, for vaccinations, of the hypothesis of “immune exhaustion, that is, the lack of production of antibodies due to immune depletion after repeated stimuli, but it was completely excluded, if we are talking about intervals between vaccinations of more than 4 months. With the fourth dose the antibodies return to increase beyond the levels of the third “. The new vaccine that will arrive in the autumn “may contain RNA adapted to one or more variants already known” and there is talk of a vaccine against all coronaviruses: “It is one of the lines of research being followed today, perhaps the most important, he comments. Magrini – but I estimate that it will still take at least a year “. Meanwhile, “we will soon have other vaccines”, such as Novavax Valneva, approved in Great Britain these days, and perhaps a third CureVac RNA vaccine, which last year had development problems “.