Covid: 7,891 positive in 24 hours, 60 victims – Health

There are 7,891 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday there were 6,032. On the other hand, there are 60 victims in one day. Yesterday there were 68. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 102,859 are currently positive for Covid in Italy, 2,654 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 4,826,738, 132,551 deaths. The discharged and healed are instead 4,591,328, with an increase of 5,319 compared to yesterday.

There are 487,618 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 645,689. The positivity rate is 1.6%, almost double compared to 0.9% yesterday. On the other hand, 423 patients are in intensive care in Italy, 2 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 34 (yesterday 52). The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 3,447, or 11 more than yesterday.