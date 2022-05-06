Covid and impotence: “6 times greater risk in those who have fallen ill” – Chronicle

Washington, May 6, 2022 – Il covid (and the long covid) as well as in the psyche of people, it would have consequences too between the sheets. It would increase the risk of in men impotence even of the 20% or even 6 times compared to those who have not been infected. The specific data on the increase in the probability of erectile problems by 20% emerges from a recent study by the University of Miami signed by Ranjith Ramasamy, director of the division of reproductive urology.

While it is an all-Italian research, conducted in the early days of the pandemic by Emmanuele Janniniprofessor of endocrinology and medical sexology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, to have observed a up to 6 times higher risk of impotence among men who had been infected with Sars-Cov2 compared to healthy patients.

Both studies are cited in an analysis published today by New York Times on the connection between Sars-Cov2 and the danger of erectile problems: there are now hundreds of researches published both in America and in Europe that report a connection, writes the US newspaper.

Covid and erectile problems

The analyzes indicate various contributing causes to the erectile problems triggered by Covid. Radiological and ultrasound examinations have shown, for example, that the coronavirus can infect the tissues of the male genital tract causing scarring that lasts a long time.

Covid and cardiovascular damage

Another known problem brought about by the covid virus is i cardiovascular damage which can manifest themselves from the beginning of the disease precisely in the blood veins that allow the flow of blood to the penis.

Covid and anxiety

Also there loss of smell might play a role, as well as anxiety problems developed during the pandemic. According to Ramasamy, there are not many doubts: “When patients with covid began to report erectile difficulties we did not give it weight initially, but now we have seen that even six months after the infection and in the face of recovery from the covid in various cases the patients they continued to have difficulties in that field. “