Covid, animal rights activists in Hong Kong oppose the extermination of hamsters

A mobilization started from the Internet – In three days, 68 small rodents had already been delivered to the Hong Kong collection center for their culling, in line with the health authorities’ measure against around 2,000 hamsters, rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs, decided after 11 animals were killed. positive results at Covid in a pet shop in Causeway Bay. A “precautionary measure” that affected pets bought after December 22nd. After the appeals on social media, the animal rights activists have decided to dissuade the owners from delivering their small animals live.

Initiatives to save animals – Residents offered to hide either to adopt animals also condemned through social media messages. Tens of thousands have signed up petitions, while others have offered to falsify the purchase documents backdating the receipts to before December 22, reports the Washington Post.

The reasons of the Chinese government – Hong Kong’s leading virus expert, Yuen Kwok-Yung, was consulted by local authorities and justified the measure of killing thousands of pets on the basis of too high a risk of the virus mutating again. The viral strain is potentially a recently adapted one, with a mutation known as D427G. “If the spread of the mutated virus in the community is not stopped soon, could spread to Hong Kong, on the mainland and overseas, leading to another disaster“said Yuen.

The epidemiological situation in the city – The Chinese government’s “zero tolerance” strategy at Covid has shown flaws. More than three weeks have passed since the absence of local cases, while the daily count is constantly growing. In a week, there has been from three to 18 infections, the maximum since March 2021, plus another 20 suspected cases whose origin is however uncertain. Chinese officials have ordered the lockdown of residents of a social housing building in the New Territories: nearly 3,000 people must undergo the anti-Covid test daily, being able to leave the building only after a negative result.