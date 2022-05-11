Covid. At the San Paolo di Bari the first nursing management department

Five beds divided into 4 hospitalization rooms dedicated to asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic positives already awaiting ordinary hospitalization and above all for patients coming from the emergency room, who continue the therapeutic program set by the ward of origin. The goal is to ease the pressure in the no Covid wards and hospitalizations at Covid hospitals.

09 MAY – The first Covid nursing department was born in Bari, at the San Paolo hospital. A project that aims to ease the pressure in the no Covid wards and hospitalizations at Covid hospitals starting from the assumption that, also thanks to vaccines, the positives with the fourth wave are only much more numerous but with much lighter symptoms, often asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic. “Therefore – explains the Local Health Authority of Bari in a focus on the new department -, in order to guarantee the population primary care for patients suffering from no-Covid, oncological diseases, as well as elective benefits”, this new managed area was created. exclusively by sector personnel (nurses and oss) with low and medium care intensity.

In particular, in the Covid area of ​​S. Paolo di Bari under nursing management positive asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic patients, already hospitalized at the UU.OO. are placed and managed. of hospital stay and who have a stable clinic continuing the therapeutic program set by the ward they belong to.

The ward is located on the 7th floor of the central body and consists of 5 beds divided into 4 hospital rooms (3 single rooms and 1 double room). In the department work nurses and Ops from the various UU.OO. of the Hospital which, through the method of “voluntary” availability, carry out morning, afternoon and night shifts. “The staff – comments the Asl -, despite working tirelessly full time within the various UU.OO. Hospital, joined the project, showing great professionalism and a spirit of sacrifice “. The staff is activated by the Medical Department of the Presidium, after wearing the required PPE, welcomes the positive patient to the Covid area, transported by the harnessed staff of the hospital unit where he is hospitalized, after activation of the hospital disinfection service. To facilitate the communication of hospitalized patients with their families, a video-telephony service was made available after the use of tablets.

The separate management of Covid patients from non-Covid patients, Asl points out, “it also has economic advantages. In fact, the costs of disinfection of clean paths, of hospitalization rooms, as well as the use of PPE by the department staff, is significantly lower than a joint management of Covid and noCovid patients in a ward defined as noCovid. Thus also reducing the possible possibility of contagion of other patients and of the operators themselves “.

The availability of a Covid department in a noCovid facility, then highlights the Local Health Authority, “allows, among other things, to decongest the waiting lists for hospitalizations. In fact, placing positivized patients during hospitalization in this ward makes it possible not to block the activities of the Operating Unit, thus making beds available for new patients awaiting ordinary hospitalization and especially for patients coming from the Emergency Department. In this way, for example, a person suffering from intestinal perforation while waiting in the emergency room can be immediately hospitalized in his own specialist department and treated within the foreseen time frame, with obvious advantages for the hospital and especially for the patient “.

“Activation – comments in a note Saverio Andreula, president of Opi Bari – has materialized due to the hospital’s objective difficulties in the situation of need that arose during the most agitated phases of the management of beds in the pandemic period. The activation of the beds was therefore necessary to ease the pressure in the noCovid wards and manage the hospitalization of patients affected by Covid in an area dedicated to them “.

“This is not – explains Andreula – an operating unit in its own right and indefinite in its functional and hierarchical articulation both in form and in the structure referred to in the healthcare system. Furthermore, no form of professional replacement was implemented by the nurses who operated there. All operational health care protocols have been correctly applied also for medical prescriptions “.

