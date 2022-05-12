Covid Bulletin Italy and Lombardy: infections, deaths and intensive care today 12 May

Cases of Covid in Italy are downas well as hospitalizations and deaths, but it is net reduction of tamponsi (-23.6%). The Gimbe Foundation Monitoring Photographs the trend of the pandemic in the last week: compared to the previous seven days, there was a decrease in new cases (286.350 against 394.945) and in deaths (842 against 962). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (1,082,972 compared to 1,199,960), people in home isolation (1,074,035 while previously they were 1,189,899), hospitalizations with symptoms (from 9,695 to 8,579) and intensive care ( 366 to 358). Despite a picture under control, however, attention remains high on Omicron and in particular on the sub-variants. Which have caused a surge in reinfections since the end of March: the ability of the virus to pierce the protection of vaccines is frightening.

Covid Italy Bulletin / PDF

I’m 39,317 new cases of Covid registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, against the 42,249 of yesterday and above all the 48,255 infections of last Thursday, one 20% reduction on a weekly basis. The processed swabs are 268,654 (yesterday 294,611) with the positivity rate rising slightly from 14.3% to 14.6%. THE 130 deaths (yesterday 115). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 164,976. Hospitalizations are still decreasing: there are 4 fewer patients in intensive care (yesterday -20), with 33 daily admissions, and 334 in all, while in the ordinary wards they are 254 fewer (yesterday -167), 8,158 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The region with the largest number of cases today is Lombardy with 6,092 infectionsfollowed by Campania (+4.733), Veneto (+3.932), Lazio (+3.829) and Emilia Romagna (+3.578). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,954,784. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 61,866 (yesterday 84,344) for a total that rises to 15,771,125. The currently positive are 22,513 less (yesterday -41,776) for a total of 1,018,683. Of these, 1,010,191 are in home isolation.

The situation in Lombardy

Compared to 44,555 swabs carried out, they are 6,092 new positives (13.6%). This was reported by the Lombardy Region in the daily Covid bulletin. The number of people admitted to intensive care is 35 (- 2). Non-intensive care patients are 988 (-56). There are 24 new deaths. These are the new cases by province: Milan 2,037 of which 846 in Milan city; Bergamo 565; Brescia 779; Como 347; Cremona 170; Lecco 206; Praise 159; Mantua 200; Monza Brianza 536; Pavia 339; Sondrio 93; Varese 473.