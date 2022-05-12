Covid, cases collapse in Sicily: 980 infections and 10 deaths, hospitalizations are also decreasing

They collapse the cases of Covid in Sicily, for the first time under a thousand (on a day other than Monday, historically the one with the fewest tampons), after a long time: 980 infections (yesterday there were 2767), with 10 deaths. The admissions are also downhill, -11.

8,639 swabs were processed in Sicily. The positivity rate drops to 11.3%, yesterday it was 12.6%. Sicily is in twelfth place for infections. The current positives are 97,986 with a decrease of 3,016 cases. The healed are 4,161 while the victims are 10 bringing the total of deaths to 10,737.

On the hospital front, there are 717 patients, 11 fewer than the previous day, in intensive care they are 10 two fewer than yesterday. At the provincial level, 210 cases are registered in Palermo, Catania 157, Messina 121, Syracuse 107, Trapani 184, Ragusa 73, Caltanissetta 121, Agrigento 83, Enna 99.

On the other hand, 39,317 new cases of Covid have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, compared to 42,249 yesterday and above all the 48,255 infections of last Thursday, a reduction of 20% on a weekly basis.

The processed swabs are 268,654 (yesterday 294,611) with the positivity rate rising slightly from 14.3% to 14.6%.

The deaths are 130 (yesterday 115). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 164,976.

Hospitalizations are still decreasing: there are 4 fewer patients in intensive care (yesterday -20), with 33 daily admissions, and 334 in all, while in the ordinary wards they are 254 fewer (yesterday -167), 8,158 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

© All rights reserved