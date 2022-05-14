Covid, cases in Sicily stable but hospitals empty: 2370 infections, 14 deaths

Stable but always quite high the cases of Covid 19 in Sicily: 2370 infections, with 14 deaths. Positive note are the hospitals, with a net -26 compared to yesterday, even if the intensive care has remained unchanged (36 patients hospitalized on the island).

The number of positives currently in the region is 95,434 (-1449), while people hospitalized with symptoms are 650. There are 94,748 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 1,048,167 (+4102).

These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 549, Catania 597, Messina 312, Syracuse 294, Ragusa 213, Trapani 199, Agrigento 290, Caltanissetta 157 and Enna 56.

36,042 new cases of Covid have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, against 38,507 yesterday and above all 40,522 infections last Saturday, confirming a slow but steady decline weekly trend.

The processed swabs are 263,746 (yesterday 265,647) with the positivity rate dropping from 14.5% to 13.7%. The deaths are 91 (yesterday 115). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 165,182. There are one fewer patients in intensive care (yesterday +7), with 40 daily admissions, and there are 340 in all, while in the ordinary wards they are 257 fewer (yesterday -251), 7,650 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

