Covid, Ema: “Vaccines updated by September”

“Our priority is to ensure that adapted anti-Covid vaccines are approved by September at the latest, if the data presented confirms its safety and immune response, to be ready for the launch of new immunization campaigns in the fall. This would allow manufacturers to adjust their production lines accordingly. “Marco Cavaleri, Head of Vaccines and Covid-19 Therapeutic Products of the European Medicines Agency, explains how they are moving to get vaccines updated in good time. Ema).

“L’Ema – explained Cavaleri – is working closely with manufacturers to guide efforts in the field towards the development of adapted vaccines to address current and emerging variants and offer longer protection. “When it comes to adapted vaccines, clarified the expert, it refers to the operation of making the vaccines currently authorized closer to Omicron and other emerging variants.” Adapted vaccines can also include more than one strain, and developers are currently studying whether bivalent vaccines offer advantages over monovalent vaccines. The results of the ongoing clinical trials are expected in the next 2 months. These vaccines can be given to people who are not vaccinated or vaccinated with a primary course or with a primary course and booster“.

At EU level, added the expert, “we are working with the European Commission, with the Authority for the preparation and response to health emergencies Hera and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control Ecdc. At a global level , any decision on adapted vaccines will be made in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Coalition of Drug Regulators (ICMRA). These vaccines will have to demonstrate superiority over those currently available in terms of the amount of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron, but also in maintaining an immunization against other variants of concern that have recently circulated. “

And then there is a less imminent future. “The vaccines currently available are an excellent option, but innovation never stops and – said Cavaleri – we are working with researchers and manufacturers to develop a second generation of vaccines. The goal is to support the development of vaccines that confer longer and broader protection Some of these are built to provide one variant-proof protection, while others aim to be protective against a wide range of coronaviruses alongside Sars-CoV-2. In addition, some developers are studying vaccines that can prevent infection and transmission of the virus and others are also working on combined vaccines against Covid and seasonal flu. In any case – warned the expert – it is unlikely that these vaccines with highly innovative concepts are ready for a regulatory evaluation by the EMA before next year “.