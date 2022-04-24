Covid Emilia Romagna, data from today’s bulletin 24 April 2022: 5,190 infections and 8 deaths

Bologna, 24 April 2022 – 5,190 new Covid infections in Emilia Romagna have been detected out of a total of 16,293 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,174 molecular and 9,119 rapid antigen tests. The positivity rate is 31.8%. The new cases are on the rise compared to yesterday, April 23, when it was 5,009. Today’s bulletin records 8 deaths in the region linked to the pandemic (yesterday 7). There are 36 patients from Emilia Romagna admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (-1 compared to yesterday, -2.7%), the average age is 66 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,422 (unchanged compared to yesterday), average age 76 years. The healed from Covid in Emilia Romagna are 4,588 more than yesterday and reach 1,310,896. The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 59,325 (+594). 97.5% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms. In the last few days in Emilia Romagna there has been a decrease in the incidence: 629.6 in the period 15-21 April 2022, against 701.6 the week before. Yesterday’s infections then saw a decrease of about 400 units compared to the day before (5,009 against 5,486) and the Rt index, indicated in the last monitoring, is 1.03 (against 1.1 of the previous monitoring). ICUs remain saturated at 4%, covid departments are still 16%. May 1st is approaching and thus the obligation to present the Green pass in many places ends. Meanwhile, we continue to talk about the anti-Covid pill, a drug that helps against the virus if taken within the first 5 days of infection. Bulletins: 4,891 infections in Veneto Covid bulletin in Italy: the infections of 24 April There are 56,263 new infections from Covid in Italy recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday had been …