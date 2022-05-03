Covid Emilia-Romagna, today’s bulletin 3 May: 2,354 infections and 14 deaths

BOLOGNA Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,419,952 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,354 more than yesterday, out of a total of 22,819 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,789 molecular and 12,030 tests rapid antigenic. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 10.3%.

Admissions

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 30 (stable compared to yesterday), the average age is 66.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,369 (-24 compared to yesterday, -1.7%), average age 76.2 years.

On the territory, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday); 1 in Parma (unchanged); 5 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 5 in Modena (-1); 8 in Bologna (+1); 4 in Ferrara (+1); 2 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Forlì (unchanged); 3 in Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in the province of Cesena and in the Imola district (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 44.9 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 536 new cases (out of a total of 292,962 from the beginning of the epidemic), together with Modena (536 out of 220,686); then Rimini (224 out of 134,242), Reggio Emilia (203 out of 160,737), Ravenna (186 out of 131,282) and Parma (167 out of 118,293); then Piacenza (128 out of 74,800), Cesena (112 out of 78,821), Ferrara (89 out of 98,454) and Forlì (89 out of 65,978); finally, the Imola district, with 84 new positive cases out of a total of 43,697 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 54,164 (-1,847). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 52,765 (-1,823), 97.4% of the total number of active cases.

Healed and deceased

The total people healed are 4,187 more than yesterday and reach 1,349,132.

There are 14 deaths:

1 in the province of Piacenza (an 86-year-old woman)

1 in Parma (an 82-year-old woman)

4 in the province of Modena (2 men aged 83 and 88 and 2 women aged 92 and 93)

2 in the province of Bologna (a 58-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman)

5 in the province of Ravenna (a 93-year-old man and 4 women of 77,78,93 and 101 years)

1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 87-year-old man)

There are no deaths in the province of Reggio Emilia, Ferrara, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,656 deaths have been reported in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,398,256 doses were administered; of the total 3,788,626 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,874,513.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/