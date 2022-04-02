Covid Italia, bulletin of 2 April 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 70,803 cases and 129 deaths. The regions with the most cases are Lazio (9,115), Lombardy (8,782) and Campania (7,537). With 477,041 swabs, the positivity rises to 14.8% (+ 0.4%).

There are 1,277,611 people currently positive for Covid, 6,124 more in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 14,790,806 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,666. The discharged and healed are 13,353,529, with an increase of 65,159 compared to yesterday.

The number of patients in intensive care is increasing: 17 more for a total of 493. The number of hospitalized patients, on the other hand, is 32 fewer than yesterday for a total of 9,949.

The Order of Doctors: “Premature to remove the masks. Let us entrust ourselves to our responsibility”

“The advice that doctors give is not to let your guard down, to always use masks indoors, because today the diffusion by aerosol is still widespread and causes the virus to run”. This is the warning from Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo). “The message that masks are no longer needed does not help us. So it is important to repeat the opposite. Perhaps the message we have to give is: be careful of those around you, because you will never know if it is positive or negative. With the fact that the contact tracing has failed we will no longer understand anything about the trend of the contagion and where the outbreaks emerge or not “. “We are left with the citizens’ sense of responsibility” continues Anelli. “Perhaps waiting another month for the easing of the measures would have been appropriate, considering that we could have benefited from the arrival of summer”.

WHO: new sub-variant of Omicron. It’s called XE and it’s even 10% more contagious

It is called XE and is a sub-variant of the Omicron family. It combines the mutations of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 and according to initial estimates by the World Health Organization it would be slightly more contagious than Omicron 2, with 10% more transmissibility than the coronavirus. January 19, and since then over 600 sequences have been reported.

The ISS: With Omicron reinfections are more frequent, especially among young people

Cases of reinfection due to the Omicron variant are more frequent in young people, especially in the age group between 19 and 49 years. This was indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) in its extended weekly report. The risk is higher in the younger age groups, 12 to 49 years. “Probably the greater risk of reinfection in the younger age groups – the ISS notes in the document – is attributable to higher risk behaviors and exposures, compared to the age groups over 60”. The risk of reinfection with Omicron is also higher in those who have had a first diagnosis of Covid for more than 210 days. Reinfections are also more common in healthcare workers than in the rest of the population. “The percentage of reinfections out of the total number of reported cases is equal to 3.5%, stable compared to the previous week”.

Long Covid affects 15% of those recovered

Admissions, visits and investigations to be recovered in hospitals due to this latest pandemic wave, but also patients with long Covid to continue to follow. There are also important aftermaths that on average affect around 15% of the healed, with 41.7% of hospitals indicating a percentage between 5 and 10% of long Covid, which however rises between 10 and 20% in 33 , 3% of hospitals, between 20 and 30% of healed in 8.3% of hospitals, while only 16.7% of the structures detected less than 5% of long Covid. The data is highlighted by the survey launched by the Federation of Hospital Internists (Fadoi) conducted on 19 regions. The prevalent disorders are: chronic fatigue, accused by 79.2% of the healed, breathing difficulties (62.5%), ‘brain fog’ (20.8%), while 16.7% accused neurological problems and a same heart rate. As many as 87.5% of hospitals have in any case activated services dedicated to long Covid patients, in most cases dedicated outpatient clinics, with the possibility of performing follow-ups.