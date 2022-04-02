Covid Italy and Lombardy Bulletin today 2 April: 70,803 cases and 129 deaths
There dose booster the vaccine against the Sars-Covid 19 virus, ensures a level of protection equal to 91%. This can be seen from the weekly report of the National Institute of Health. The efficacy reaches 73% for vaccinated with a complete cycle of less than 90 days, 75% in vaccinated with a complete cycle of 91 and 120 days, 75% in vaccinated persons who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days. But in the meantime the diffusion and contagiousness of Omicron 2 remains high, even if not all the evil comes to harm at least to hear the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the State University of Milan. “Because it can be assumed that it will stop” in the short term the fury of
Covid, “except for another variant of Sars-CoV-2 that arrives directly to swap the cards? Why Omicron 2, if on the one hand it has interrupted that sudden decline we were seeing in our fourth wave, on the other hand it is doing us a job, albeit dirty: being so widespread, it basically makes natural boosters for vaccinated people who get infected and throws the ball forward. In the sense that it strengthens and maintains a large number of people with antibodies and adequate immune protection, which protects them for a little bit. This is the game. ” However, Professor Pregliasco does not hide the risks as well. “Crucial is to remember that Omicron did not cause this virus to become a cold. It is certainly less heavy from the point of view of the effects but, as we can see from the mortality data that are rising at the moment, it can determine heavy effects especially in the unvaccinated “.
I’m 70,803 new cases of Coronavirus in Italy (yesterday 74,350) compared to 477,041 swabs performed out of a total of 201,899,959 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in bulletin of the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità today. In the last 24 hours there were 129 deaths (154 yesterday), bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 159,666. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 14,790,806. Currently the positives are 1,277,611 (+6,124), 1,267,169 people in home isolation. The hospitalized with symptoms are 9,949 of which 493 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 13,353,529 with an increase of 65,159 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lazio (9115), then Lombardy (8782), Campania (7537), Veneto (6821) and Puglia (6670).
The comparison of the three years of the pandemic:
Covid Italy and Lombardy, bulletin of 2 April 2021
Coronavirus Italy, the bulletin of April 2, 2020
Italy / Pdf
Admissions, visits and investigations to be recovered in hospitals due to this latest pandemic wave, but also patients suffering from long Covid to continue to follow. There are also important aftermaths that on average affect around 15% of the healed, with 41.7% of hospitals indicating a percentage between 5 and 10% of long Covid, which however rises between 10 and 20% in 33 , 3% of hospitals, between 20 and 30% of healed in 8.3% of hospitals, while only 16.7% of the structures detected less than 5% of long Covid. The data is highlighted bysurvey launched by the Federation of Hospital Internists (Fadoi) conducted on 19 regions. The prevalent disorders are: chronic fatigue, accused by 79.2% of the healed, breathing difficulties (62.5%), brain fog (20.8%), while 16.7% accused neurological problems and the same heart rate .
Lombardy
With 66,588 swabs performedi is of 8,782 the number of new positives to the Coronavirus registered in Lombardywith a positivity rate increasing to 13.1% (yesterday it was 12.6%). The number of hospitalized is decreasing in intensive therapies (-2, 40) and increasing in departments (+8, 1.078). I’m 12 deaths which bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,280. As regards the provinces, a Milan 2,882 cases were reported, a Bergamo 576, a Brescia 1.088, a Como 486, a Cremona 289, a Lecco 365, a Praise 136, a Mantua 475, a Monza and Brianza 765, a Pavia 448, a Sondrio 92 ea Varese 883.
Regions
- Abruzzo – They register 2,068 new cases and three deaths. 296 patients are hospitalized in the medical area (+1) and 17 are in intensive care (+1). The people in home isolation are 4.2020 (+950).
- South Tyrol – Two deaths and 489 new infections there are 489, of which 38 identified with PCR swabs (out of 600 tests carried out) and 451 with antigenic products (out of 3,265 tests carried out). There are a total of 6,767 people in home isolation. There are 61 Covid-19 patients admitted to normal hospital wards, in addition to three people in intensive care.
- Basilicata – I’m 948 the positives emerged yesterday, after the examination of 3,874 swabs (molecular and antigenic): this was announced by the regional task force on the pandemic, adding that they were also registered a death and 708 other healings. 106 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, of which three are in intensive care.
- Calabria – I’m 2,502 new infections registered (on 11,729 swabs carried out), +1,657 recovered and 4 dead (for a total of 2,318 deaths). The bulletin also records +841 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 355) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 21).
- Campania – I am 7,537 the new positives out of 42,085 tests examined. The incidence rate is 17.9%, substantially stable compared to 18.16 yesterday. The bulletin of the Campania Region makes a census six new victims. In significant growth the occupancy of the beds in intensive careat an altitude of 39 (+5 compared to yesterday) while that in hospitalizations decreases (720, -13).
- Emilia Romagna – I’m 4,600 new cases coronavirus on the basis of about 22 thousand swabs in the last 24 hours, average age 44 years. Admissions are stable in intensive care (36 patients, average age 69 years), while they rise in the other Covid departments: there are 1,162 inpatients, 23 more since yesterday, average age 76 years. There are others eight victims in the region, for a total of 16,278 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases in the area are decreasing: they are 54,187 (-2,228 since yesterday), of which 97.8% in isolation at home.
- Friuli Venezia Giulia Su 3,981 molecular swabs were detected 346 new infections, with a positive rate of 8.69%. In addition, 6,935 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 823 cases (11.87%) were detected. 6 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 145 patients are hospitalized in other departments. death of a 75-year-old man from Trieste. The total number of deaths amounts to 4,921. The totally healed are 307,671, the clinically healed 235, while the people in isolation are 23,845.
- Liguria – I’m 1,576 the new positives compared to 2,497 molecular swabs in addition to 8,235 rapid antigen tests. Two victims
- Lazio – Out of 10,069 molecular swabs and 50,149 antigenic swabs, for a total of 60,218 swabs, 9,115 new positive cases (+655); I’m 4 i deathsi (-5), 1,193 hospitalized (-9), 76 intensive care (-1) and +6,648 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.1%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,065.
- Marche – The decline in the incidence of coronavirus cases continues, and returns to one thousand: on the last day they registered 2,180 cases and the incidence stood at 1,014.31 against 1,025.57 yesterday. As for hospitalizations, there is one less Covid patient in 24 hours (now there are 250): in Intensive Care, 10 patients (-3) and in the Medical Area 239 (+2). Seven victims.
- Piedmont – I’m 2,665 new cases positivity equal to 7.8% of the 33,999 swabs carried out. The new ones deaths are five. Hospitalizations are increasing: in the ordinary wards, six more than yesterday, and in intensive care 28, two more.
- Puglia – Registered 39,011 tests for Covid-19 infection e 6,670 new cases. In addition, 15 deaths were recorded. Currently there are 118,105 positive people, 678 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 40 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 9231,368 compared to 9,807,723 tests performed, 805,274 people recovered and 7,989 those who died.
- Sardinia – Sign up today 1,677 further cases confirmed positivity (of which 1,379 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 10,623 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 24 (+2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 325 (-8). 30,378 are the cases of home isolation (+42). There are 6 deaths.
- Sicily – I’m 4,952 new cases of Coronavirus (4,749 yesterday), compared to 29,862 swabs carried out, out of a total of 11,875,723 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 12 deaths (yesterday 27) which bring the total number of victims on the island to 10,120. This is what we read in today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. The number of those currently positive in Sicily is 186,235 (-1166), while the people hospitalized with symptoms are 973, of which 65 in intensive care. There are 185,197 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 789,953 (+.6724).
- Tuscany – I’m 4,698, average age 43 years, the new cases of Coronavirus in Tuscany where they are registered today 7 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic in the region there are 993,875 infections and 9,524 deaths. Today there are a total of 891 hospitalized (8 less than yesterday), of 36 in intensive care (+8). The healed grow by 0.4% and reach 934,792 (94.1% of total cases), while the currently positive are 49,559. Today 7,197 molecular swabs and 23,184 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,166 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 65.6% were positive. The currently positive are 49,559 today, + 1.2% compared to yesterday.
- Trentino – I’m two people died in the last 24 hours due to Covid. THE new cases of contagion identified are 401, compared to 3,627 antigenic swabs carried out (of which 385 were positive) and 262 molecular swabs (of which 16 were positive). On the front of the vaccinationsthere were 1,205,741 administrations, of which 427,189 second doses and 328,435 third doses.
- Valle d’Aosta – 64 new positives, the total therefore becomes 32,754 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the regional bulletin. The current positives are 1,250. Among these, none in intensive care and 20 hospitalized. Total deaths remain at 525.
- Veneto – I’m 6,821 new infections identified with swabs in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 7,333). Therefore, the presence of the virus in the region is still high, where it is also counted 20 victims The total of those who have contracted the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic exceeds one and a half million people, 1,504,856, that of deaths rises to 14,184. The figure for the current positives is growing, 82,106, (+465). Hospital numbers recorded a decrease in the number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the medical area, 806 (-34), while that of hospitalized patients in intensive care rose slightly, 61 (+2).