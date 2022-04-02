Covid Italy and Lombardy Bulletin today 2 April: 70,803 cases and 129 deaths

There dose booster the vaccine against the Sars-Covid 19 virus, ensures a level of protection equal to 91%. This can be seen from the weekly report of the National Institute of Health. The efficacy reaches 73% for vaccinated with a complete cycle of less than 90 days, 75% in vaccinated with a complete cycle of 91 and 120 days, 75% in vaccinated persons who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days. But in the meantime the diffusion and contagiousness of Omicron 2 remains high, even if not all the evil comes to harm at least to hear the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the State University of Milan. “Because it can be assumed that it will stop” in the short term the fury of

Covid, “except for another variant of Sars-CoV-2 that arrives directly to swap the cards? Why Omicron 2, if on the one hand it has interrupted that sudden decline we were seeing in our fourth wave, on the other hand it is doing us a job, albeit dirty: being so widespread, it basically makes natural boosters for vaccinated people who get infected and throws the ball forward. In the sense that it strengthens and maintains a large number of people with antibodies and adequate immune protection, which protects them for a little bit. This is the game. ” However, Professor Pregliasco does not hide the risks as well. “Crucial is to remember that Omicron did not cause this virus to become a cold. It is certainly less heavy from the point of view of the effects but, as we can see from the mortality data that are rising at the moment, it can determine heavy effects especially in the unvaccinated “.

I’m 70,803 new cases of Coronavirus in Italy (yesterday 74,350) compared to 477,041 swabs performed out of a total of 201,899,959 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in bulletin of the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità today. In the last 24 hours there were 129 deaths (154 yesterday), bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 159,666. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 14,790,806. Currently the positives are 1,277,611 (+6,124), 1,267,169 people in home isolation. The hospitalized with symptoms are 9,949 of which 493 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 13,353,529 with an increase of 65,159 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lazio (9115), then Lombardy (8782), Campania (7537), Veneto (6821) and Puglia (6670).

The comparison of the three years of the pandemic:

Covid Italy and Lombardy, bulletin of 2 April 2021

Coronavirus Italy, the bulletin of April 2, 2020

Italy / Pdf

Admissions, visits and investigations to be recovered in hospitals due to this latest pandemic wave, but also patients suffering from long Covid to continue to follow. There are also important aftermaths that on average affect around 15% of the healed, with 41.7% of hospitals indicating a percentage between 5 and 10% of long Covid, which however rises between 10 and 20% in 33 , 3% of hospitals, between 20 and 30% of healed in 8.3% of hospitals, while only 16.7% of the structures detected less than 5% of long Covid. The data is highlighted bysurvey launched by the Federation of Hospital Internists (Fadoi) conducted on 19 regions. The prevalent disorders are: chronic fatigue, accused by 79.2% of the healed, breathing difficulties (62.5%), brain fog (20.8%), while 16.7% accused neurological problems and the same heart rate .

Lombardy

With 66,588 swabs performedi is of 8,782 the number of new positives to the Coronavirus registered in Lombardywith a positivity rate increasing to 13.1% (yesterday it was 12.6%). The number of hospitalized is decreasing in intensive therapies (-2, 40) and increasing in departments (+8, 1.078). I’m 12 deaths which bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,280. As regards the provinces, a Milan 2,882 cases were reported, a Bergamo 576, a Brescia 1.088, a Como 486, a Cremona 289, a Lecco 365, a Praise 136, a Mantua 475, a Monza and Brianza 765, a Pavia 448, a Sondrio 92 ea Varese 883.

Regions