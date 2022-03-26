Covid Italy Bulletin, today 73,357 infections and 118 deaths from Coronavirus, the data of Saturday 26 March

There are 73,357 new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours: this is what emerges from today’s bulletin, Saturday 26 March. Another 118 victims.

There are 73,357 new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, compared to 75,616 the previous day. Today’s bulletin, Saturday 26 March, has just been released by the Ministry of Health. Compared to yesterday, another 118 victims were recorded, bringing the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 158,700. The total of infections instead rises to 14,304,111. 504,185 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy between molecular and antigenic tests: the positivity rate is 14.5% (-0.5%).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

In total, there have been 14,304,111 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Here are the cases of the last 24 hours divided region by region:

Lombardy: +8.532

Veneto: +7.163

Emilia Romagna: +4.080

Campania: +8.243

Lazio: +8.445

Piedmont: +2.525

Tuscany: +4.814

Sicily: +5.491

Puglia: +7.909

Liguria: +1.511

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.220

Brands: +2349

Abruzzo: +2214

Calabria: +2.829

PA Bolzano: +600

Umbria: +1.690

Sardinia: +1.855

PA Trento: + 471

Basilicata: +975

Molise: +379

Aosta Valley: +70

Swabs and positivity rate

There are 504,185 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. The positivity rate was 14.5% (-0.5%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Hospitalizations have increased compared to yesterday: there are +5 intensive therapies and +29 hospitalizations.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with today’s data, 135,714,886 doses have been administered so far. 48,489,293 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.78% of the population. 38,658,015 people received the third dose, equal to 84.26% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,372,602.