Covid Italy: today 17,155 cases and 84 deaths. The bulletin of May 9. – Chronicle

Rome, 9 May 2022 – I am 17,155 new cases of positivity to Coronavirus in Italy according to today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, 84 dead. Yesterday, May 8, just over 30 thousand new cases of positivity and 72 deaths were reported. Although the number of swabs carried out in the last 24 hours is quite low, 126,559 against 203,454 yesterday, the positive rate drops from 15.1% to 13.5%. They return to increase the hospitalizations both in the ordinary departments (+80) and in resuscitation (+7).

In the last week (2-8 May) the decrease in infections in Italy, as the drop in the number of victims, albeit with less momentum. In total, 291,534 new cases were reported, -20.09% compared to the period April 25-May 1. It had been two months, from the week of February 28-March 6, that the weekly infections had not been below 300 thousand. The deaths recorded in the last 7 days are 877, -5.09% on the 924 of April 25-May 1.

According to the latest data fromAgenascontinues to decrease pressure on hospitals Italians. The percentage of beds in non-critical area wards fell by one point in 24 hours, dropping to 13% (a week ago it was 15%). And the regions that exceed the 20% threshold drop to four: they are Umbria (30%), Basilicata (26%), Calabria (22%), Abruzzo (22%). On the other hand, intensive care employment is still at 4% (a year ago it was 24%).

Summary

I’m 17,155 new cases of Covid registered in Italy in the last 24 hours against the 30,804 of yesterday and above all the 18,896 infections of last Monday. THE tampons processed are 126,559 (yesterday 203,452) with the positivity rate falling from 15.1% to 13.5%. THE deaths I’m 84 (yesterday 72). Hospitalizations on the rise: patients in intensive care there are seven more (yesterday +1), 363 in all, and those in the ordinary wards are 80 more (yesterday -160) reaching a total of 8,735. There are 1,103,755 people currently positive at Covid, 16,159 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,816,419 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,573. The discharged and healed are 15,548,091, an increase of 33,496 compared to yesterday. The region with the largest number of cases today is the Lombardy with 2,351 infections, followed by Emilia Romagna (+2.095), Campania (+1.828), Lazio (+1.762) and Sicily (+1.227).

I’m 2,351 new cases of Covid in Lombardy, compared to 15,979 swabs carried out, of which 14.7% was positive. In the last 24 hours they are 21 people died, for a total of 40,152 deaths in the region. The number of people admitted to intensive care is increasing, today 38, 3 more than yesterday; patients in ordinary Covid wards drop to 1,094, 5 less than yesterday.

In Emilia Romagna since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic there have been 1,440,297 positive cases, 2,095 more compared to yesterday, out of a total of 8,352 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 4,617 molecular and 3,735 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made is 25.1%, a value not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and especially molecular swabs are facts primarily about cases for which a positive result is often expected. There are 35 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2.9%), while those in the other Covid departments are 1,260 (+43 compared to yesterday, + 3.5%). I’m 5 deaths.

The region Campania informs that the positives of the day they are 1,828 of which 1,698 positive for the antigenic and 130 for the molecular. A total of 11,152 tests were performed. THE deaths I am 6 in the last 48 hours; 2 previously deceased but registered yesterday.

Today in the Lazioout of 2,929 molecular swabs and 9,283 antigenic swabs for a total of 12,212 swabs, 1,762 new cases positive (-1,516). The cases in Rome city are at 1,095. I’m 4 deaths (stable), 940 hospitalized (-42), 53 intensive care (-3) and +3,274 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.4%.

I’m 1,227 new positives in Sicily. The swabs carried out in the last 24 hours were 10,777, with a positivity rate falling to 11.4% compared to 13.5% yesterday. The current positives are 113,803. The victims I am 8 and bring the total of deaths to 10,705. There are 763, 9 more than the previous day, the people hospitalized, while those in intensive care are 36, four fewer than yesterday.

Today in Puglia 9,166 tests for Covid-19 infection were recorded and 1,209 new cases: 431 in the province of Bari. They have also been registered 4 deaths. Currently there are 93,689 positive people, 526 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 1,092,617 compared to 10,718,303 tests performed, 990,575 people recovered and 8,353 those who died.

I’m 1,119 the positives to Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours in Veneto, almost a third compared to yesterday, but it is the usual effect of Monday, linked to the lower number of swabs carried out. However, the figure brings the current positives to 57,095. I’m 2 the victims recorded by the official bulletin of the Region, which sees an increase in the number of hospitalized patients: 810 (+12) and also those in intensive care, 44 (+2).

THE new positives in Piedmont I am 1.014, with a positive / buffer ratio of 7.9%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 659 (like yesterday) while hospitalizations in intensive care are 22 (+3 compared to yesterday). Three deaths.

THE new cases of Covid in Tuscany I am 750 out of 4,917 tests of which 1,304 molecular swabs and 3,613 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.25% (64.6% on first diagnoses).

In Calabriato date, the people tested positive for Coronavirus are 370,117, +694 compared to yesterday. 3,770 swabs were performed with a positivity rate of 18.4%. Two deaths.

In Abruzzo I am 585 the new cases recorded today, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 386,656. The balance of patients deceased record 1 new case and rises to 3,248. The currently positive ones are 56,668 (-231 compared to yesterday). 319 patients (+10) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (figure unchanged) in intensive care, while the other 56,340 (-219) are in home isolation.

On the last day they were identified 580 positives to the Coronavirus in the Marche and the incidence rose slightly from 623.21 to 632.74. As usual, the number of swabs analyzed over the weekend was low: a total of 1,732 of which 1,539 in the diagnostic course (37.7%) and 193 in the course healed.

In Sardinia Today there are 500 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity and 5 deaths. A total of 1,630 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. In the last 24 hours there have been 359 new cases and no deaths in Umbria. There Liguria reports 344 new infections. 274 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 1,162 swabs (molecular and antigenic). Two other deaths and 220 recoveries were also recorded. 105 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, of which two are in intensive care. In Friuli Venezia Giulia 157 new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, while the Molise he records 119. In South Tyrol 99 new cases of Covid-19 out of 781 swabs processed yesterday. In the last 48 hours, one person has died for a total that has risen to 1,465 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. No deaths and 66 new positive cases at Covid in the last hours in Trentino. However, the number of hospitalized patients is increasing: there are 68, of which 2 in intensive care, due to the 6 new hospitalizations that were registered yesterday in the face of no discharge. In Valle d’Aosta 27 new positives, the total therefore becomes 35,602 since the beginning of the pandemic. The current positives are 1,325, including one in intensive care and 28 hospitalized. Total deaths remain at 533.