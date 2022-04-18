Covid, more deaths over the weekend: the reasons

The dead linked to cases of infection with COVID-19 increase in end week. The discovery was made by a team of scientists from the University of Toronto, Canada, analyzing data from different countries. The research certainly did not show that the coronavirus becomes more aggressive over the weekend, but experts hypothesize that at the basis of the spikes in deaths on a weekly basis there is poor health management, even in Italy.

Covid, the new “weekend effect” has been discovered: more people die on Saturdays and Sundays

What is defined as “weekend effect“Was discovered by doctors Fizza Manzoor and Donald Redelmeier, who analyzed the data recorded on the database of the World Health Organization from 7 March 2020 to 7 March 2022. In these two years of pandemic a higher average death toll was found on weekends.

The increase is of 6%with the deaths passing by 8,083 of the days between Monday and Friday at 8,532 which take place on Saturdays and Sundays. A difference of 449 victims. A very high number to be just a case, and which has not dropped despite the new treatments against Covid and greater knowledge of the disease in the last period.

The two researchers globally calculated the average number of positive patient deaths on weekend days, comparing them to weekdays. They then repeated the analyzes for the 10 Villages who have had and still have more cases of Sars-Cov-2 infection.

These are the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, India, Brazil and Canada. For each state, the results obtained based on the festivity national ei bridges. Out of a total of over 444.9 million infections and 5.9 million deaths, the aforementioned “weekend effect” was identified, with an average of 449 more deaths on Saturdays and Sundays.

The increase in deaths from causes related to Covid has been observed everywhere, with different percentages reaching the 29% plus in Brazil and al 22% more in the United States. The only exception was Germany, which reported a significantly lower average death toll over the weekend, with an average of -27%.

Because according to scientists, more people die of Covid over the weekend

The complete study will be officially presented at Eccmid, the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases scheduled in Lisbon, Portugal, from 23 to 26 April. But scientists have already explained what could be causing this huge data difference between weekdays and weekends. The bureaucratic delays of the weekend “do not alone explain these numbers”, nor the differences that exist between the United States and Germany.

According to the researchers, Saturdays and Sundays are likely to cause more deaths staff shortages and specialists, or shifts with workers with less experience and knowledge. Therefore a health management that should be reviewed to protect all patients, not just those positive for Covid.

The work is obviously partial and has gods limits underlined by the authors themselves. Which to justify the different data between countries explain that there may be delays in data upload just during the weekend. The invitation is to carry out new research, with detailed clinical data, to investigate the causes of the increased risk of death from Covid during the holidays.

Coronavirus studies continue to move forward. A new symptom of Covid has been discovered among the infected, as announced here. The new bivalent vaccine for Sars-Cov-2 and influenza viruses should soon arrive in Italy as well, we anticipated it here. And while the West projects itself towards the return to normalityin China, in Shanghai, there is a scary new lockdown that we are talking about here.