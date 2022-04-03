Covid, more likely to contract diabetes: study results

While the restrictions gradually lapse even if the proliferation of new possibly dangerous variants such as the XE strain presents itself on the horizon, we wonder what will remain in our lives even well beyond the end of the state of emergency, the farewell to masks and all those limitations and habits that have characterized the last few years.

Alongside the losses, certainly the most dramatic aspect of this pandemic emergency, there are in fact also other critical implications on the daily life of the community.

We have already heard for a long time about the symptoms of the long Covid but the end of the emergency peak of the coronavirus is also highlighting theonset of other pathologies in former Covid patients. Inflammation caused by Sars-CoV-2 eg could cause the onset of diabetes.

Having contracted the disease has in fact weakened some people so much that various studies have tried to analyze correlation between the development of diabetes and recovery from the virus. Here we summarize the most relevant discoveries and the evaluations that the scientific community has reached in these two years of observations and investigations.

First signs in 2020, today the confirmations

We put the data in line starting from the origins. As reported National Geographicin the spring of 2020 some doctors in New York had noticed that a considerable number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 had blood sugar levels that were defined as having hyperglycemiaa condition typical of diabetics.

The biologist Shuibing Chen, expert in stem cells at Weill Cornell Medicine, in fact, tells how this phenomenon was difficult to control also because some patients developed diabetes only after being cured of COVID-19, often without a clinical history. too consistent behind.

The lack of correlation between the damage to the respiratory system produced by the COVID-19 virus and diabetes still remains a mystery, but the statistical data rests on broad factual bases and now, after the two years that have passed since the first onset of the phenomenon, well documented.

A’hypothesis it is that, at least part of the population, was simply predisposed to the disease but that, weakened, saw their system solicited so quickly that it gave the first evident signs of diabetes “out of nowhere”.

Who and how could be affected

A 2020 global analysis conducted by healthcare researcher Thirunavukkarasu Sathish at McMaster University in Canada found that nearly 15% of patients had this diabetic onset. Sathish’s research was continued in Italy by endocrinologist Paolo Fiorina at Harvard Medical School and was then disclosed in 2021. In that case, out of a group of 551 patients almost half had developed hyperglycemia. These data then led Stanford University School of Medicine biochemist Peter Jackson to argue that “The percentage of patients with severe COVID-19 who can develop diabetes reaches 30%”.

So then it is natural to ask: according to what “criteria” can one establish whether one is or not predisposed to the development of post-Covid diabetes?

Also according to this latest study, those who have faced hospitalization or worse in intensive care is almost three times more likely than those who have not contracted the infection in a serious manner.

Further outcomes to emerge are those that would see mostly white American veterans, many of them suffering from obesity and high blood pressureas the main prototypes of subjects at risk.

However, the sample group used is not heterogeneous enough to establish with certainty the different hypothetical expressions of the disease on an ethnic and national basis. The relative figure is therefore to be considered extremely partial.

In this regard, however, the teams of researchers from the German Diabetes Center (DDZ), the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and the IQVIA (Frankfurt) also intervened and traced, among other things, some warning symptoms of the disease such as fatigue, frequent urination and increased thirst.

A final important fact to keep in mind is that it is unclear whether or not these metabolic changes are transient. We are not sure yet in short, that COVID-19 increases the risk of persistent diabetes.