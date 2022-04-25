Covid, new alarm in China. Sardinia still in the grip of infections, and Sestu mourns the 24-year-old Alessia Pireddu

Covid is scary again in China. While Shanghai is still in full lockdown, the alarm now rises too Beijing: All people residing and working in the Chaoyang district, the heart of the capital, will be tested starting today. The state network CCTV reported on the decisions of health authorities after the city of over 23 million inhabitants saw a leap in local cases focused in Chaoyang. In the count from 22 April, the district has ascertained 26 of the 41 total of the city. “Preliminary epidemiological results showed that the coronavirus was ignored for a week,” authorities said. Already in recent days, according to the transmissions of the infections continued for a week, the authorities had warned “the high risk of infections”, and now the specter of the lockdown is back in the Chinese capital as well.

IN ITALY – In Italy they are 56,263 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, against the 70,520 of the previous survey. On the other hand, there are 79 registered victims, down from 143 in the previous bulletin. On the other hand, the rate of positivity increased, reaching 17.2%.

IN SARDINIA – On the island, data on Covid yesterday recorded 1,284 further cases of positivity (of which 1,141 diagnosed as antigenic). Sixteen patients in intensive care, 309 in the medical area and 30,523 people in home isolation (+611). Agenas still confirms an unchanged rate of occupation of beds by Covid patients in hospitals: 8% in intensive care and 18% in non-critical areas. Three deaths recorded by the latest bulletin, and among these the 24-year-old from Sestu Alessia Pireddu, who had been fighting for two years against leukemia and who died in the night between Saturday and Sunday cut short by Covid. Great pain on the island for the disappearance of the young woman, well known and well liked in all Sestu. «Greetings baby, wherever you are», wrote on Facebook Danilo Salisci of the Dance Company, the dance school where the young woman had worked, posting a photo of her where she can be seen smiling like never before. And, within minutes, the social networks were flooded with images of the girl and her dance competitions, as well as the many performances.

Many have huddled around the pain of Simone Pireddu And Stefania Mancathe parents, as well as that of the little brother and the beloved husband William Puddumarried in March last year.

The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow at 16.30 in Sestu, in the church of Our Lady of Grace.

(Unioneonline)

Further details on the newspaper on newsstands today

© All rights reserved