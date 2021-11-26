Covid, news: today ISS monitoring, Rt stable at 1.23, incidence rises from 98 to 125. The new isolated variant in South Africa is scary: it contains 32 mutations

The latest news today Friday 26 November on Covid-19, Super Green Pass, vaccination obligation and third dose of vaccine. Today ISS monitoring, color changes expected for some regions: Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the yellow zone from Monday 29 November. Rt stable at 1.23, incidence rises from 98 to 125. The super green pass will be valid only for vaccinated and recovered, it will be valid from 6 December to 15 January also in the white zone. The “basic” green pass will be mandatory from 6/12 also for: hotels, changing rooms for sporting activities, regional rail transport and local public transport. Yesterday’s Bulletin: 13,764 new cases and 71 deaths, 2.1% positive rate. Compulsory vaccination extended to health administrative staff, teachers, military and police forces from 15 December. Third dose possible after 5 months from the second and extended to all over 18. Ema’s green light to the Pfizer anti covid vaccine for children from 5 years. The vaccination campaign recorded 94.7 million doses administered and with 84.36% of the population over 12 who completed the cycle.

Over 260 million cases and 5.18 million deaths worldwide. The new variant isolated in South Africa is scary: it contains 32 mutations. The situation in Germany remains serious, where the victims exceed 100,000 and a new record of cases with almost 76,000 infections in 24 hours: vaccination requirements for some groups are thought to be mandatory. Intensive care at the limit in Austria. In the last week + 23% of covid cases in America, USA and Canada most affected countries. For Israeli CTS “Israel on the verge of a new wave of Covid”.

