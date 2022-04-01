Covid, Rt at 1.24: never so high since December. Employment rates are also increasing in intensive care

Weekly incidence down, but Rt above the threshold of 1. This is what emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health. The weekly incidence of cases of Covid at the national level it was equal to 836 per 100,000 inhabitants (between 25 and 31 March 2022) against 848 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week (between 18 and 24 March). In the period 9 – 22 March 2022, however, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.24 (range 1.14 – 1.31), an increase compared to the previous week (when it was equal to 1, 12) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit. It was since the end of December that the transmissibility index Rt did not exceed the value of 1.24 recorded today, thus exceeding the epidemic threshold of unity. The value of Rt had in fact always remained below 1.24 in the months of October and November. It then shot up in the monitoring of 7 January 2022 relating to the period 15 December -28 December 2021, recording an average value calculated on symptomatic cases equal to 1.43 with a range between 1.23 and 2.

The ICU employment rate is 4.7% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of March 31) against 4.5% of the previous week (daily survey as of March 24). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 15.2% (daily survey as of March 31st) against 13.9% seven days ago (daily survey as of March 24th). The medical departments therefore exceed the level of the alert threshold set at 15%. Four Regions / Pa are classified at high risk of Covid-19 progression due to multiple resilience alerts. Twelve Regions / Pa are at moderate risk, including one with a high probability of progression at high risk, and the remaining Regions / Pa are classified as low risk.

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly down (14% vs 15% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms is stable (37% vs 37%), as is the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (49% vs 49%).