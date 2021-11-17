World

Covid, squeeze against the unvaccinated in the Czech Republic and Slovakia after the surge in infections

The Czech Republic and Slovakia are ready for a squeeze to cope with the increase in Coronavirus infections. In the Czech Republic, 22,479 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, never so many since the start of the pandemic. Prague has decided to put in place restrictions for unvaccinated people who, among other things, will not be able to attend public events and access a range of services. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis admitted that the government was considering several options, including following Austria’s example and applying a lockdown for unvaccinated. Alert also in Slovakia, which reported 8,342 new cases of contagion, exceeding the previous peak of 7,244 recorded on Friday. The government is planning new restrictions for unvaccinated people. A decision is expected for tomorrow, November 18th. Proposals include banning unvaccinated individuals from entering non-essential shops, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, hotels and mass public gatherings. Both the Czech Republic and Slovakia have a lower percentage of the vaccinated population than the EU average.

