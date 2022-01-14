World

Covid, the Djokovic case and the public responsibility of sports champions. Podcast- Corriere.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

On 12 September, losing the US Open tennis final against the Russian Danil Medvedev, a Novak Djokovic failed one of the greatest feats in the history of sport: to conquer the Grand Slam, that is to win the 4 most important tournaments (Melbourne, Paris, Wimbledon and New York) in the same year. A goal that, after Rod Laver in 1969, escaped from all the greatest. Paradoxically, however, that defeat allowed the much-discussed Djokovic to achieve a result that – for him – seemed even more difficult: finally being loved by the general public, who that evening gave him an ovation that moved him. A capital of affection accumulated suddenly and immediately dispersed, due to the incredible story of his arrival in Australia, to play the first Grand Slam of the season, in clear violation of the rules established by that country regarding anti-Covid vaccination, such as I’ll explain Gaia Piccardi. A story that once again demonstrates how sport superstars have more and more a social responsibility, which I will talk about the captain of the Italian basketball team Gigi Datome.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The consecration of the largest Catholic church in the Arabian Peninsula

December 9, 2021

Green pass, third dose for traveling to the EU. 35,000 are besieging Brussels

November 22, 2021

Italy continues to ignore the problems of illegal foreigners. And dismantle the one excellence

November 12, 2021

Covid, the new Corbevax protein vaccine without patent rights arrives from Texas

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button