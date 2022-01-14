Covid, the Djokovic case and the public responsibility of sports champions. Podcast- Corriere.it

On 12 September, losing the US Open tennis final against the Russian Danil Medvedev, a Novak Djokovic failed one of the greatest feats in the history of sport: to conquer the Grand Slam, that is to win the 4 most important tournaments (Melbourne, Paris, Wimbledon and New York) in the same year. A goal that, after Rod Laver in 1969, escaped from all the greatest. Paradoxically, however, that defeat allowed the much-discussed Djokovic to achieve a result that – for him – seemed even more difficult: finally being loved by the general public, who that evening gave him an ovation that moved him. A capital of affection accumulated suddenly and immediately dispersed, due to the incredible story of his arrival in Australia, to play the first Grand Slam of the season, in clear violation of the rules established by that country regarding anti-Covid vaccination, such as I’ll explain Gaia Piccardi. A story that once again demonstrates how sport superstars have more and more a social responsibility, which I will talk about the captain of the Italian basketball team Gigi Datome.