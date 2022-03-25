Covid, the government’s turnaround: mandatory (surgical) mask in the classroom until the end of the lessons

Government Dietrofront: the masks still remain in use until the end of the lessons. For now, there will be no “free day” as the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, said seven days ago on Rai Radio 1.

The epidemiological situation does not allow, at the moment, any “flight forward”, any “reckless” step. Maximum caution, therefore, on goodbye to masks in the classroom.

In the Reopening Decree, published in the Official Gazette, it is specified that “It is mandatory to use protective devices for the respiratory tract of a surgical type, or of greater protective efficacy, with the exception of children up to six years of age, for persons with diseases or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sporting activities “. Not only that: in the event of at least four positives among the pupils, teachers and students must wear the FFP2 mask.

The words of the Minister of Education, following the publication of the decree, they seemed “risky” also in light of the current epidemiological situation. The reformulation of the provision confirms the government’s “prudential” approach. At the moment the obligation remains, then it will be evaluated later.

For the “free day”, therefore, it is necessary to postpone.

On the masks in the classroom, even the readers of Orizzonte Scuola were divided. According to a survey carried out by our editorial staff, 53% would be in favor of eliminating the mask indoors, 46%, however, no.

In reality, this is not the first time that the question of masks has been confused. Already in September the controversy was triggered on the use of the mask for those who were vaccinated. A situation, then, changed in light of the resurgence of infections from Covid-19.

