Covid, the latest news from Italy and the world – Corriere.it

The news on the pandemic on Friday 8 April

First fines for citizens over 50 no vax who have not undergone vaccination. Meanwhile, the government is evaluating the extension of the use of masks in some closed places, such as means of transport. The latest bulletin relating to Thursday 7 April records 69,596 new infections and 150 victims in our country.



11.30 – Only 90 fragile patients out of 100 have not yet taken the fourth dose

For frail patients – such as cancer patients, rheumatology, neurological and transplant patients – the fourth indispensable dose: like the third for the rest of the population.But the low adhesion: the latest estimates say that only 90 frail out of 100 have already received the second booster.



10.40 am – The lockdown in Shanghai: camping tents in the office and carpet pads

Shanghai in lockdown from 28 March. It should have been a lightning campaign, fought with the usual aggression of the Chinese Zero Tolerance: people locked up at home, swabs, positives (symptomatic and not) sent to isolation centers. And on April 4, life should have returned to normal in Shanghai. But the cases continued to increase: another 21,000 were identified yesterday; in the last four weeks the positives are over 100 thousand, 90 per cent asymptomatic, but all to be isolated (without trustee home care). Guido Santevecchi writes about it.





10.08 am – The German Minister of Health: Unlikely to avoid a new Covid wave in the autumn

According to Jens Spahn, the German health minister, Germany is currently seeing a relatively stable decline in infections, but avoiding a new wave in the autumn is unlikely.

9.13 – Costa, on the fourth dose to over 80 Aifa meeting on 12 April

Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa said that Aifa should meet on the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine on 12 April. Today it is reasonable to think of putting it for the elderly, we are talking about over 80. This is the understanding of the scientific community today, he added speaking to Radio Anch’io on Rai Radio 1, recalling that the EMA has already expressed itself in this sense .

8.54 – Rt Italia down to 1.15



National RT falls to 1.15 (last week it was at 1.24). The incidence also drops from 836 to 776 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Slight increase in ordinary hospitalizations which settle at 15.5% (last week they were at 15.2%), while intensive care with employment at 4.75% remained stable. A Region classified at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. what emerges from the weekly monitoring data disclosed by the ISS. Eleven regions are classified as moderate risk, of which two are highly likely to progress to high risk and the remaining regions are classified as low risk. Finally, eleven Regions report at least one single resilience alert and two Regions report multiple resilience alerts.

8 am – S Court appeals US mandatory vaccine to federal employees



An American Court of Appeals upholds the validity of the vaccine requirement for federal workers. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision reverses an earlier ruling by a Texas judge who blocked the Biden administration from implementing the warrant.

7.30 – Biden was not in close contact with Pelosi, positive



President Biden is not considered a close contact with the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi according to the criteria established by the CDC. This was reported by the White House in a note after democratic politics turned out to be positive. The president has seen Pelosi and has had brief interactions over the last two days, it is explained in the note where it is specified that Biden did a test and a negative result.