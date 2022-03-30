Covid, the ministry’s circular: isolation only for positives and 10 days of surveillance in case of close contacts. Here are the new rules

The Ministry of Health announces the ‘New ways of managing cases and close case contacts COVID-19‘. With the circular released in the evening, which takes into account the decree law of 24 March 2022 on the ‘Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency’, the ministry introduced the new rules: it goes fromisolation only for the positivesatself-monitoring 10 days for close contacts, up to daily tampons for the health workers in the five following the last contact with an infected person.

People tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2we read in the circular signed by the Director of Prevention of the ministry, Gianni Rezza“Are subjected to insulation measurement” for a duration of 7 days (and no more than 10) for subjects vaccinated with boosters or with a completed vaccination course of less than 120 days. At the end of this period, a molecular or antigenic test must be performed which, if negative, puts an end to fiduciary isolation.

On the other hand, those who have had close contacts with subjects confirmed positive for Covid-19 will instead be subject to the self-surveillance regime, consisting in the obligation to wear protection devices respiratory type Ffp2, indoors or in the presence of gatherings, until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact. If during the self-monitoring period, the circular specifies, “symptoms suggestive of possible infection with Sars-Cov-2 occur, it is recommended to immediately perform an antigenic or molecular test for the detection of Sars-Cov-2 which in case a negative result must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact “.

Finally, as regards the health workersthey must perform an antigen or molecular test on a daily basis until the fifth day after the last contact with an infected person.