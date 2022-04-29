Covid, the new rules from May 1st in 10 questions and answers

What will be the rules in the workplace?

In public and private workplaces – except hospitals and RSA – the obligation to use masks, devices which are only recommended, has not been extended. However, employers, if deemed appropriate, may decide to maintain the protocols in force which provide for the mandatory nature of these protective devices.

Will a mask remain compulsory at school?

Yes. The obligation until the end of the school year was already foreseen by the last anti-Covid decree in March. And the government has decided not to back down despite the pressure to remove them has continued in recent days. In the classrooms surgery is enough

If I go shopping or go to the supermarket, do I have to bring a mask with me?

Not anymore. In shops, shopping centers, supermarkets, bars and restaurants indoors, the mask will no longer be mandatory from May 1st. As well as in public offices, banks, post offices, museums, as well as in the barbershop, hairdresser, beautician. But since these are “public” or “open to the public” indoor places, use is recommended.

Will it be possible to do without the mask in cinemas and theaters?

No. The Ffp2 masks will be worn until the end of May in cinemain the theaters and for all indoor shows such as i concertsas well as in sports halls. As well as in hospitals And Rsa.

Will it be possible to remove the mask at the stadium?

After a long arm wrestling it was decided that the mask will no longer be mandatory at the stadium