Covid today: bulletin of March 22, 2022 in Emilia Romagna. Data and infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 22 March 2022 – They are still growing hospitalizations related to Covid in Emilia Romagna: there is one more person in intensive care and 36 more in non-critical wards. As for what it concerns instead the infections there is an increase in cases (but yesterday was Monday and the low number of infections was due to the weekend effect, when few swabs are carried out): from 2,318 yesterday to 2758 today. Unfortunately, there are 12 other deaths.

Out of nearly 25,600 swabs analyzed, the percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made is 10.8%.

Agenas data: reduction of hospitalizations compared to a year ago

Occupation of posts in hospital wards of non-critical area by patients Covida year ago it still rose to 42%, while it is currently still at 13% in Italy, but in 24 hours it grows in 14 regions, reaching values ​​of over 20% in Calabria (34%), Umbria (30%), Basilicata (28%), Sicily (24%), Sardinia and Marche (21%) ). The situation is stable in Emilia Romagna.

The occupation of intensive therapieson the other hand, compared to 38% reached exactly one year ago, it is now stable at 5% in Italy and below 10% in all regions, except Sardinia (11%). The data indicate this (Agenas) of 21 March 2022.

Places in the medical area stopped at 10% in Emilia Romagna

In detail, based on the monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services, the occupancy of places in hospital wards of the medical area by patients with Covid-19 falls on a daily basis in Campania (14%) e Piedmont (8%), while growing in 14 regions or autonomous provinces: Basilicata (at 28%), Calabria (34%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (11%), Lazio (17%), Lombardy (9%), Marche (21%), Pa of Bolzano (12%), Pa Trento (8%), Puglia (20%), Sardinia (21%), Sicily (24%), Tuscany (15%), Umbria (30%), Valle d’Aosta (12%).

It is stable in the remaining 5: Emilia Romagna (10%), Abruzzo (at 20%), Liguria (14%), Molise (15%) e Veneto (7%).

Intensive care stable in Emilia Romagna

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid is growing in Pa Bolzano (at 6%), Sardinia (11%) e Tuscany (6%) but drops in Friuli Venezia Giulia (at 2%), Marche (2%) e Molise (0%). Instead, it is stable in 15 regions or autonomous provinces: Emilia Romagna (6%), Abruzzo (at 7%), Basilicata (4%), Calabria (6%), Campania (6%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (4%), Lombardy (3%), Pa Trento (1%), Piedmont (4%), Puglia (5%), Sicily (7%), Umbria (7%), Valle d’Aosta (0%) e Veneto (3%).

Covid today: the Emilia Romagna bulletin

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes are registered 1,244,354 cases of positivity, 2,758 more than yesterdayout of a total of 25,585 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,800 molecular e 13,785 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 10.8%. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 42.3 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 672 cases (out of a total of 256,999 cases since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (442 cases 192,619); then Reggio Emilia (309 out of 137,064), Rimini (223 out of 121.754), Ravenna (212 of 114,491) e Cesena (202 out of 70,232); so Parma (185 out of 101,364), Ferrara (138 out of 85,675), Forlì (137 out of 58.799) e Piacenza (135 out of 66,894); finally, the Imola district, with 103 new positive cases out of a total of 38,463 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths from Covid in Emilia Romagna

Unfortunately, there are 12 deaths: 3 in the province of Piacenza (a woman of 88 years and 2 men of 59 and 80 years), 1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 58-year-old woman), 2 in the province of Modena (2 men aged 59 and 85), 3 in the province of Bologna (3 men respectively of 87 and 88 years, and one of 95, whose death was registered by the Ausl di Imola), 3 in the province of Ravenna (one 89 year old woman and two 72 and 91 year old men). There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini It is in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,171.

Covid hospitalizations in the region

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 53 (one more than yesterday, + 1.9%), the average age is 65.4 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsthey are 950 (+36 compared to yesterday, + 3.9%), mean age 74.4 years. On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 1 a Parma (unchanged); 5 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 7 a Modena (+3); 17 a Bologna (unchanged); 6 a Ferrara (-1); 6 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Cesena (-1); 7 a Rimini (unchanged). No intensive care admissions in the province of Forlì It is in the Imola district (like yesterday).

Healed and active cases

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 39,853 (+ 753). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 38,850 (+716), the 97.5% of the total number of active cases. Instead, people as a whole heal I’m 1.993 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,188,330.

Coronavirus today: infections and deaths in Italy

They were 32,573 the cases of positivity al COVID-19 And 119 the deaths register in Italy yesterday. This is what emerged from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

On the health system front, on the other hand, yesterday there was a slight decline in intensive therapies (-4) and an increase in ordinary hospitalizations (+298).

