Covid today Italy, 77,621 infections and 170 deaths: March 30 bulletin

There are 77,621 new covid infections in Italy today, March 30, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 170 deaths.

There are 524,899 swabs more carried out since yesterday and the positivity rate is 14.8%. The total number of swabs carried out was 200,421,282.

Ordinary hospitalizations (+131) with Covid symptoms have risen since yesterday, while patients in intensive care have slightly decreased (-6). There are 9,871 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 481 those in intensive care with 50 admissions a day. The discharged and healed are in total 13,125,950.

The victims since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 159,224 while the total cases are 14,567,990.

DATA AND COVID NUMBERS OF THE REGIONS

LAZIO – I am 8,957 new coronavirus infections today 30 March 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths. In Rome 4,247 positive cases. “Today in Lazio out of 11,716 molecular swabs and 45,746 antigenic swabs for a total of 57,462 swabs, there are 8,957 new positive cases (-2,473), 10 deaths (=), 1,199 hospitalized (-1), 81 intensive care (+2) and +5,912 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,247 “, Alessio D’Amato, the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, at the end of the regional task force for Covid-19 communicates in a note. 122,034 people are currently positive in Covid- 19 in Lazio, of which 1,199 were hospitalized (yesterday they were 1,200), 81 in intensive care (yesterday they were 79) and 120,754 in home isolation. 690 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

LOMBARDY – I am 9,479 new coronavirus infections today 30 March 2022 in Lombardy, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 23 deaths. The new cases of positivity compared to 74,311 swabs carried out, of which 12.7% was positive. A total of 39,241 deaths in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of patients in intensive care is decreasing, today 43, 3 less than yesterday; while the number of hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards increases by 26, today 1,036. There are 3,266 new cases of Covid in the metropolitan area of ​​Milan, of which 1,468 in the capital city. The province of Brescia follows with 1,068 infections. The new positives are 912 in Varese, 890 in Monza and Brianza, 623 in Bergamo, 510 in Pavia, 482 in Como, 450 in Mantua, 369 in Lecco, 293 in Cremona, 159 in Lodi and 89 in Sondrio.

CAMPANIA – They are 8,469 new coronavirus infections today 30 March 2022 in Campania, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 9 other deaths. The new positive cases emerged from the analysis of 47,500 tests. Of the 9 new deaths, 4 occurred in the last 48 hours and 5 previously, but recorded yesterday. There are over 10 thousand since the start of the pandemic. In Campania there are 34 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 703 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

VENETO – I am 7,874 new coronavirus infections in Veneto today, March 30, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the regional bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,482,982, while the currently positive ones are 78,194. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,141. In Veneto hospitals 547 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 35 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 119 positive patients. 2,136 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – I am 5,239 new coronavirus infections today March 30 in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 1,276,807 positive cases in the region. Yesterday’s cases were identified on a total of 25,191 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,412 are molecular and 11,779 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.8%. The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (-4 compared to yesterday, -10%), the average age is 66.7 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,114 (+30 compared to yesterday, + 2.8%), average age 75.4 years.

TUSCANY – They are 4,960 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, March 30, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the regional bulletin. The new cases, 1,314 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,646 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 979,079 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.7% and reach 921,906 (94.2% of total cases). Today 7,584 molecular swabs and 24,560 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.4% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,825 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 63.4% were positive. The currently positive are 47,688 today, -2.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 891 (8 more than yesterday), of which 35 in intensive care (3 less). There are 16 new deaths: 8 men and 8 women with an average age of 84.1 years (8 in Florence, 1 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena ).

CALABRIA – They are 2,851 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, March 30th. There are also another 11 deaths. 13,067 swabs performed, +2,234 healed, the total number of deaths in the region rises to 2,296. The bulletin also records +606 currently positive, +1 hospitalizations (for a total of 379) and, finally, +3 intensive care (for a total of 24).

VALLE D’AOSTA – They are 53 coronavirus infections in Valle d’Aosta today, March 30, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the regional bulletin. There are no deaths. The total number of people infected by the virus from the beginning of the emergency to today in the region is 32,562. The current positives are 1191 of which 1172 in home isolation and 19 hospitalized. The healed rose to 30,846, up 50 from yesterday. The total number of cases tested is equal to 130,763 while the swabs carried out to date are 847,913. With the death reported today, the number of deceased people rose to 525 and in Valle d’Aosta tested positive for Covid since the beginning of the epidemic.

ABRUZZO – They are 2,221 new covid infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, March 30th. There are also 4 other deaths. The total of positives since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 312,476. Of today’s positives, 1,629 were identified through rapid antigen testing. With 4 new deaths (aged between 85 and 88 years, 1 in the province of Chieti, 1 in the province of Teramo, 1 in the province of L’Aquila, while one case dates back to recent days and was communicated only today by the ASL) the total balance rises to 3,087. The number of positive cases also includes 270139 discharged / healed (+1155 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 39,250 (+1061 compared to yesterday). concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which checks are in progress.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – I am 1,159 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, March 30th. There are also another 5 deaths. On 4,981 molecular swabs, 373 new infections were detected, with a positivity rate of 7.49%. In addition, 7,001 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 786 cases (11.23%) were detected. There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 130. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 40-49 years (18.21%) and the 50-59 years (16.31%) of the total cases; following the 30-39 years (13.55%).

BASILICATA – They are 1,031 new coronavirus infections today March 30 in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 4,319 swabs (molecular and antigenic). The deceased people resided in Miglionico, Montalbano Jonico and in Puglia. 629 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 112 (-3) of which 3 (-1) in intensive care: 65 (of which 2 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 47 (of which 1 in IT) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are about 25 thousand.

PUGLIA – They are 7,683 new coronavirus infections today March 30 in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. The new cases, identified through 41,514 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 2,511; Bat: 507; Brindisi: 727; Foggia: 936 Lecce: 1,863; Taranto: 1.071; Residents outside the region: 53; Province in definition: 15. There are 117,695 people currently positive, 671 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 36 in intensive care. Overall data: 910,697 total cases, 9,697,339 swabs performed, 785,053 people recovered and 7,949 deaths.