Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 9 March

The bulletin with the covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 9 March 2022, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. With the Omicron variant dominating and the Delta swept away, the news arriving from April 1st on the Green pass, here are the numbers from Lombardy and Campania, Tuscany and Lazio, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of major cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples.

VENETO

There are 3,982 new coronavirus infections today 9 March in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 14 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The number of cases is therefore lowered, which yesterday were 5,263, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,362,882. The total of deaths is instead of 13,937. The hospital data is down: 884 (-29) patients are hospitalized in the medical area, and 67 (-6) those in intensive care. The current positives continue to decline, 49,134 (-116).

TUSCANY