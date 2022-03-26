Covid today Italy, Rt and incidence are still rising

Covid in Italy, the Rt index and the national incidence are still increasing of infections. This was revealed by the report of the Ministry of Health and Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room with the weekly monitoring data. “In the period 2-15 March – we read -, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.12, an increase compared to the previous week and with a higher value above the epidemic threshold. The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization: Rt 1.08 on March 15 against Rt 0.90 on March 8 “. The weekly incidence at the national level also increases:” 848 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (March 18-24) against 725 per 100,000 inhabitants (March 11-17), data flow from the Health Ministry “, underlines the report.

A very slight decrease, however, for Covid resuscitation hospitalizations. “The employment rate in intensive care is 4.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 24 March) against 4.8% (daily survey on 17 March)”. On the other hand, hospital admissions of Covid patients are increasing. “The employment rate in medical areas at the national level rises to 13.9% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of March 24) against 12.9% (survey as of March 17)”, emerges from the report.

“Four regions and autonomous provinces are classified as high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. The remaining regions are classified as moderate risk, three of which are highly likely to progress to high second risk, “the report points out.

“The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly increasing (15% versus 14% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is stable (37% versus 37%), while the number of cases diagnosed through screening activities is slightly decreasing (48% against 49%) “, we read.